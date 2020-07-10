Florida county reports 33.5% positivity rate

Cars line up as drivers wait to be tested for Covid-19 at the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 6. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Officials in Florida's Miami-Dade County reported a staggering 33.5% Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday, according to data released by Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office.

The positivity rate -- that is, the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested -- is tracked daily by the county.

Gimenez's office has said the goal is to not exceed a positivity rate of 10%. The county has exceeded the 18% mark for the past 14 days. The current 14-day average is 24%, the data shows.

Over the past 13 days, hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County have gone up by 76%, the number of ICU beds being used has increased by 86% and the use of ventilators has soared by 124%, according to the latest data from the county government.

Some context: As more and more people are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate -- how many of those tested are actually infected.

A lot of officials, including Gimenez, point to a rising positivity rate to counter arguments that the increase in case numbers is simply the result of more people being tested.