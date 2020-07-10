Hong Kong confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, as schools across the city will shut next week

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks in Hong Kong's Central district on July 9. Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases on Friday as the number of confirmed locally transmitted infections continues to rise in the city.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 32 were locally transmitted infections according to Dr. Chang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP).

Chuang warned that “there is a possibility of a community outbreak" in Shui Chuen O public housing estate, as 11 of the new cases are linked to a cluster there.

The announcement of the new cases comes shortly after the Hong Kong government announced that all schools will shut on Monday in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Authorities in Hong Kong, a city lauded for its quick and effective response to the pandemic, warned earlier this week of potential "exponential growth" in new Covid-19 cases after the surge in local transmissions in the global financial center.

Of 34 locally transmitted cases reported Thursday, most were linked to elderly care homes, some were linked to previous cases and a small number were linked to taxi drivers, according to Chuang.

"It is possible there could be a major outbreak," Chuang said Wednesday. "There could be a sudden exponential growth of cases."

The CHP also announced the tightening of social distancing measures Thursday, to deal with the fresh outbreak.