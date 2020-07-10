Florida records second-highest day of new Covid-19 cases

Detroit Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti speaks about the transition to virtual learning on April 23 in Detroit, Michigan. Carlos Osorio/AP

Detroit Public Schools (DPS) are scheduled to open their doors for a scheduled start of summer classes on Monday. This is the first time schools will welcome back students for face-to-face instruction since districts closed their doors in response to the pandemic.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said he sees a “desperate demand for face-to-face learning” but stated that online learning is not the “one size fits all�� approach.

“The online learning wasn’t ideal and our children have fallen farther behind,” Vitti told CNN.

Vitti said online instruction puts additional stress on working parents and could continue to leave behind thousands of students who don’t have the family support structure to navigate through virtual learning. Online learning caused kids to slip behind he said.

The district attacked the digital divide issue with a $23 million plan. By the end of July, every DPS child in the more than 50-thousand plus student population from K-12 will have a device and internet access. “It’s important for us in Detroit to meet parents and students where they are at right now.”

As a parent himself, he said he doesn’t question the concerns from teachers and parents. But he also doesn’t want to see students fall further behind.

The district had more than 4,000 parents sign students up for summer school, which is all voluntary. More than half chose face-to-face instruction. In addition, they had more than 300 teachers sign up to teach in-person and only 180 spots. “We need to be flexible and listen to what works for each family," he said.

Vitti said he thinks offering both virtual and in-person instruction is the best solution. He said that opening schools is “very frustrating for superintendents and school boards across the country now because the conversation turned political and we are stuck in the middle.”

He said he continues to work closely with the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's task force. The 2020-2021 school year is still up-in-the-air but is set to begin Sept. 8.

“I continue to hope that the most practical and realistic plan is offer ed and we will follow the direction of the Gov. Whitmer for them right safety measures.”