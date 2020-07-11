India coronavirus cases top 800,000 as country posts highest daily infections for third consecutive day

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

Health workers wearing protective clothing arrive to screen people for Covid-19 symptoms at a slum in Mumbai on Friday. Rafiq Maqbool/AP

India has registered more than 800,000 Covid-19 cases so far, the country’s health ministry announced Saturday.

It reported a record 27,114 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the nationwide total to 820,916.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded its highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases.

As Covid-19 cases continue to soar, Indian cities and states are reimposing strict measures to curb the spread.

On Friday, India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state issued several restrictions in the state for the weekend in a bid to contain the surge, with only essential services operating.

At least 515,000 people have recovered from the virus to date, the ministry said.

The South Asian nation has so far tested over 11.3 million samples for coronavirus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.