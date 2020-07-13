Miami-Dade County Covid-19 ventilator use up 129%

In the past 13 days, Miami-Dade County has seen a staggering increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalized (65%), in the number of ICU beds being used (67%) and in the use of ventilators (129%), according to the latest data released by Miami-Dade County Government.
As of Sunday, there were 1,898 Covid-19 patients, 393 patients in ICU beds, and 206 patients on ventilators, according to data from the county government.
Officials reported a 14-day average Covid-19 positivity rate of 26% on Sunday, according to data released by Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office. The positivity rate is tracked daily by county.
Gimenez's office has said the goal is to not exceed a daily positivity rate of 10%. The county has exceeded a daily 22% mark for the past 14 days.
2 hr 14 min ago
Lebanon records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases
From CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi in Beirut
Lebanon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, less than two weeks after it virtually ended its lockdown.
Early in the pandemic, the eastern Mediterranean country took aggressive measures to stem the spread of the virus.
It has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 since the first reported case in February.
But less than two weeks after the capital’s airport reopened, infections have risen rapidly. Yesterday the country reported 166 new cases -- a record high for the country.
In interviews with local television stations, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said 122 of those cases were from an unnamed cleaning company, adding that the government would continue to contain cluster breakouts, and would avoid stepping up lockdown measures.
"Our admitting capacities in government hospitals are acceptable and the departments are ready," Hassan told local television channel LBCI on Sunday, according to the state-run National News Agency. "Despite the high number of coronavirus cases, matters are still within the set plan," he added.
Economic fears: Officials in Lebanon, which is in the throes of its worst economic crisis in decades, have also been keen to avoid a lockdown.
Late last month, the country’s currency lost most of its value, but it began to rise again, days after the reopening of Beirut’s international airport.
Healthcare workers' warning: Healthcare workers say the situation could take a dangerous turn. Hospitals -- already grappling with long power cuts and medicinal shortages -- may buckle under the strain of a growing caseload, doctors say.
"Two days (ago) we had … almost 20 hours of power cuts a day, and that was very brutal on us because it consumed a large chunk of our stored fuel," said Firass Abiad, head of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, where the majority of Beirut's coronavirus cases are treated.
Abiad told CNN’s Ben Wedeman he expects the situation to become "more difficult," in the days and weeks to come. "Whether we will be able to keep finding solutions … I do not know."
2 hr 31 min ago
Florida's virus record exemplifies growing disaster of early state openings
The Sunshine State recorded more than 15,000 new infections on Sunday -- the highest number of new cases in a single day by any state -- as the pandemic raged across southern and western heartlands including Texas, Georgia and Arizona.
The surge came two months after many states, disregarding government guidelines, opened up bars, gyms, hair salons and other businesses.
Fresh controversy is boiling meanwhile over Trump's aggressive push to get schools fully operational within weeks, after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos failed repeatedly to outline a plan to do so safely in a CNN interview Sunday.
The White House also intensified a stunning whispering campaign against the nation's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of making mistakes and of refusing to prioritize the President's interests.
Trump's fixation on his electoral prospects and desire to ignite an economic comeback were behind his assurances that it was safe to ease stay-at-home orders without waiting for infection curves to properly flatten. The push was eagerly embraced by some GOP governors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now facing heavy criticism as his state sees runaway infection rates.
Spanish judge blocks Catalonia from confining 156,000 people in Covid-19 outbreak area
From CNN’s Al Goodman and Laura Pérez Maestro in Madrid
A Spanish judge has blocked the Catalan regional government’s order to require home confinement as a way to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the provincial capital of Lleida and 7 nearby towns.
The ruling, which came late Sunday, explained that the confinement was part of the state's jurisdiction, and not the regional government's. It added that the president of Catalonia "could ask the (Spanish) Government to declare a state of alarm."
The judge, an investigating magistrate in Lleida, noted that the state prosecutor had opposed the implementation of the Catalan government’s stay-at-home order.
Any measures adopted should respect the principle of proportionality," said the ruling, which can still be appealed to the Superior Court of Catalonia.
The measure would have confined 156,000 people to their homes, with few exceptions, after Segría county -- including Lleida city -- tallied 1,438 new cases of Covid-19. The cases have all been recorded since June 21, when Spain's state of emergency ended following three months of nationwide confinement.
A week ago, Catalonia ordered Segría's 200,000 residents to stay inside the county, which is a two-hour drive from Barcelona. But as the outbreak kept spreading, authorities issued a home confinement order for the majority of people.
Lleida's Mayor, Miquel Pueyo, warned in a statement that home confinement would have "a huge economic and emotional impact on the territory," and asked the Catalan government to "guarantee the salaries of the workers from outside Lleida who for 15 days wouldn't be able to come to work in Lleida" because of the confinement order.
3 hr 3 min ago
It's 11 a.m in London and 3.30 p.m in New Delhi. Here's the latest on the pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases globally on Sunday, with 230,370 new infections.
Across the world, 12.9 million people have tested positive for the virus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins.
Here's the latest on the pandemic:
South Africa suspends alcohol sales, enforces curfew as it faces a surge in Covid-19 cases: South Africa will resume a ban on alcohol sales and reinstate a daily curfew from 9pm until 4am, to free up hospital capacity as the country’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
US military bases in Okinawa hit by Covid-19 as outbreak worsens: United States military personnel on the Japanese island of Okinawa are on virtual lockdown after almost 100 coronavirus cases emerged on several US Marine Corps bases there.The order, which was issued Saturday morning, bans almost all off-base movement by the tens of thousands of US military personnel there, unless approved by an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel or above.
US service members test positive: Eleven service members of US Forces Korea (USFK) tested positive for coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea from the United States, USFK said in a statement. Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base on a US government chartered flight on July 7, and nine service members have arrived at Incheon International Airport on four separate commercial flights since July 8.
Bollywood stars test positive: Coronavirus has hit one of Bollywood's leading families with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan all being admitted to hospital. Authorities in Mumbai havedeclared Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence in the city a containment zone, after the actor and other family members tested positive for coronavirus.
3 hr 19 min ago
South Africa suspends alcohol sales, enforces curfew amid a surge in Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Brent Swails
South Africa will resume a ban on alcohol sales and reinstate a daily curfew from 9pm-4am to free up hospital capacity as the country’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
"The storm is upon us. More than a quarter of a million South Africans have been infected by the coronavirus," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening.
Cases surge: Gauteng Province, home to the commercial hub of Johannesburg and the country’s capital, Pretoria, is leading the surge, with confirmed case numbers fast approaching 100,000.
South Africa is recording more than 12,000 new Covid-19 infections every day -- the equivalent of 500 new cases each hour. A quarter of South Africa’s more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths have occurred in the last week.
Ramaphosa said it was projected that 40,000-50,00 South Africans could die of the virus within the year. "We must make it our single most important task to prove these projections wrong," he said.
The President highlighted the success of treatment interventions and a stringent lockdown for keeping South Africa’s 1.5% case fatality rate among the lowest in the world.
Virus exposes healthcare shortfalls: As the country’s pandemic stretches into its fourth month, healthcare shortfalls across South Africa are becoming clear, including the need for more than 12,000 health workers, mostly nurses.
"Our greatest challenge still lies ahead," said Ramaphosa. "Health facilities in several provinces are already under tremendous strain."
Ramaphosa announced that ward capacity would be further freed up by delaying non-urgent care, and the construction of field hospitals throughout the country. Ramaphosa also said the country would divert a supply of oxygen from other purposes.
53 min ago
The US reported more than 59,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday
From CNN's Alta Spells
The United States reported 59,017 new coronavirus cases and 428 new deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
There are at least 3,304,942 Covid-19infections and 135,205 people have died from the virus in the US, JHU reported.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.
11 US Forces Korea service members test positive for Covid-19 in South Korea
From CNN’s Ivan Watson in Hong Kong and Sophie Jeong in Seoul
Eleven service members of US Forces Korea (USFK) tested positive for coronavirus upon their recent arrival to South Korea from the United States, USFK said in a statement.
Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base on a US government chartered flight on July 7, and nine service members have arrived at Incheon International Airport on four separate commercial flights since July 8.
All eleven individuals tested positive on their first mandatory Covid-19 test prior to entering quarantine. They have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed Covid cases at either Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base.
4 hr 13 min ago
US Marine base in Okinawa reports additional 32 coronavirus cases
From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Rebecca Wright in Hong Kong
The US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma has confirmed 32 additional Covid-19 cases today, according to the Okinawa prefecture government.
Major Ken Kunze, Communications Strategy and Operations Officer for the US Marines in Okinawa, said the infection numbers provided to the Okinawa Governor are accurate.
There are now 94 cases on US military bases on the Japanese Island of Okinawa between July 7-13.
Marine Corps Air Station Futenma accounts for 72 of the cases.