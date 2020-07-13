Mexico surpasses Italy's Covid-19 death toll as President Lopez Obrador says the virus "is losing intensity"

Mexico has surpassed Italy's number of deaths relating to the coronavirus, according to numbers released by the Mexican Health Ministry and Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

The ministry recorded 276 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Mexico's death toll to 35,006 and making it the fourth highest death toll in the world.

Italy's death toll from the virus currently stands at 34,954, according to data held by John’s Hopkins University.

Mexico also reported 4,482 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the country's total to 299,750.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he met with the health cabinet to discuss the pandemic, saying it "is losing intensity." The President made the comments before Sunday's figures were released, but the country has reported consistent daily increases in cases throughout the pandemic.