Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:36 a.m. ET, July 13, 2020
1 hr 34 min ago

Mexico surpasses Italy's Covid-19 death toll as President Lopez Obrador says the virus "is losing intensity"

From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Mexico has surpassed Italy's number of deaths relating to the coronavirus, according to numbers released by the Mexican Health Ministry and Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

The ministry recorded 276 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Mexico's death toll to 35,006 and making it the fourth highest death toll in the world. 

Italy's death toll from the virus currently stands at 34,954, according to data held by John’s Hopkins University.

Mexico also reported 4,482 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the country's total to 299,750.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he met with the health cabinet to discuss the pandemic, saying it "is losing intensity." The President made the comments before Sunday's figures were released, but the country has reported consistent daily increases in cases throughout the pandemic.

"I want to tell you that the report is positive, is good, the conclusion is that the pandemic is decreasing, is losing intensity," Lopez Obrador said in a video address to the nation.
"We have availability to receive patients. The other pandemic is the sensationalism from the conservative media, that's why we need to continue informing, they compare Mexico with other countries. Today I want to transmit tranquillity because we're improving facing professionally this pandemic," the President added.
1 hr 36 min ago

Bolivian economy minister tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez in Atlanta

Bolivia's Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz is the country's latest Cabinet member to test positive for coronavirus, a list that includes interim President Jeanine Anez. 

The Economy Ministry released a statement on Sunday announcing that Ortiz had tested positive for the virus, adding that he is in good health. 

The ministry tweeted a video message from Ortiz, where he confirms he tested positive after feeling ill around noon on Saturday.

"I started feeling tired, feeling down and feeling muscle pain," he said, adding that later that night he was tested and the results came back positive.

Ortiz said that the Minister of Production Development Abel Martinez would take over his tasks during his absence. 

Bolivia's stand-in President Jeanine Anez, who also tested positive for the virus on July 9, wished Ortiz "a speedy recovery" and said he was "essential for the country's economic reactivation."

At least four other top Bolivian government officials have tested positive in recent days, including Health Minister María Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nunez Negrette, Minister of Mines Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and the commander of the armed forces, Gen. Sergio Orellana.

Bolivia has at least 47,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

1 hr 38 min ago

Colombia tops 150,000 Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, Colombia

Colombia surpassed 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday after its health ministry reported 5,083 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of Covid-19 cases is now 150,445 -- the 5th highest number of cases in Latin America, following Mexico, Chile, Peru and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The health ministry also recorded 188 new deaths on Sunday, bringing Colombia's death toll from the virus to 5,307.

On Friday, officials implemented new lockdown measures, based on geographic zones for the capital city, Bogota, where 49,644 cases have been registered so far.

Additionally, the national government announced the extension of the nationwide quarantine through August 1. 

1 hr 38 min ago

Disney guests won't receive ride photos if they weren't wearing masks

From CNN's Natasha Chen

Disney guests in the US will not receive their ride photos if they were not wearing a mask on the ride. 

The public relations director at Walt Disney World said that the company has an existing policy of suppressing photos if someone is doing something unsafe on the ride.

Not wearing a mask is consistent with that policy.

