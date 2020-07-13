California governor orders closure of bars and indoor dining at restaurants

Jorge Hernandez serves a plate of chips to customers at the Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant in Sacramento, California, on July 1. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Monday all counties in the state to close indoor activities at restaurants, bars, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums.

The statewide order is effective today, Newsom said at a news conference. These sectors will need to move activities outdoors if possible.

Here's a list of closures that affect all counties:

Dine-in restaurants

Bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs ordered to close indoor and outdoor operations statewide

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

Additionally, 30 counties currently on California’s monitoring list must close fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and indoor malls, according to Newsom's order.

The 30 counties represent about 80% of the state’s population.

The California Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8,358 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths. There are a total of 329,162 cases of coronavirus in California and at least 7,040 people have died from the virus in the state.