Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Steve George, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:35 a.m. ET, July 13, 2020
39 Posts
1 hr 10 min ago

Natural immunity to Covid-19 could decline within months, UK study suggests

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

If you were infected with the novel coronavirus, a new study suggests that your immunity to the virus could decline within months.

The study, released on the pre-print medical server medrxiv.org on Saturday, suggests that antibody responses start to decline after 20 to 30 days following the first time showing symptoms of Covid-19. The study also found the severity of symptoms can determine the magnitude of the antibody response.  

The study, which has not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, included samples collected from 65 patients with confirmed Covid-19 up to 94 days after they started showing symptoms and from 31 health care workers who had antibody tests every one to two weeks between March and June.

Limitations of the study: More research is needed to determine whether similar results would emerge among a larger group of patients and to continue measuring antibody responses over a longer period of time.

"Whilst yet to be peer reviewed, the importance of this study is clear and the research has been rigorously undertaken. This work confirms that protective antibody responses in those infected with SARS-COV2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, appear to wane rapidly. Whilst longer lasting in those with more severe disease, this is still only a matter of months," Dr. Stephen Griffins, associate professor in the University of Leeds School of Medicine in the United Kingdom, who was not involved in the new study, said in a written statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Centre on Monday.

"Similar short-lived responses are seen against other human coronaviruses that predominantly cause only mild illness, meaning that we can be re-infected as time goes by and outbreaks can adopt seasonality. With the more serious, sometimes fatal, outcomes of SARS-COV2, this is troubling indeed," Griffins said. "Vaccines in development will either need to generate stronger and longer lasting protection compared to natural infection, or they may need to be given regularly."

According to the World Health Organization, as of last week, there were at least 21 Covid-19 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation globally.

46 min ago

Daughter calls out politicians for "lack of leadership" following father's death from Covid-19

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Mark Urquiza and his daughter Kristin Urquiza.
Mark Urquiza and his daughter Kristin Urquiza. Courtesy Kristin Urquiza

Mark Urquiza had been battling Covid-19 for more than three weeks before he died in an Arizona hospital on June 30, his daughter Kristin Urquiza wrote in an obituary.

The father of one was a former high school 400-meter-dash state champion and cross-country runner with no underlying health conditions, his daughter said.

"His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk," Urquiza said in her father's obituary.

Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly half of deaths and two-thirds of all cases impacting people of color in the US, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Urquiza also wrote a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey inviting him to her father's funeral and blaming his lack of action in preventing the spread of the virus for the deaths of her father and others.

"I write to invite you to the burial of my father, Mark Anthony Urquiza. He was one of the 88 Arizonans who died on June 30, 2020 from COVID-19. Despite having a huge family and many friends he died alone with an ICU nurse holding his hand," the letter read.

1 hr 33 min ago

New York is monitoring a Covid-19 uptick that could be linked to people who traveled to Georgia

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York state is closely monitoring an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Rensselaer County, which is near Albany. A number of those new cases are being investigated as being linked to several individuals who tested positive for the virus after returning from Georgia, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said in a news release.

“They are in isolation and the New York State Department of Health and Rensselaer County Health Department are conducting contact tracing,” the release said. 

Remember: Georgia is one of several states on New York’s travel advisory list, which requires individuals traveling from certain qualifying states to quarantine upon return.

Of the tests conducted statewide on Saturday, 677, or 1.08%, were positive, the governor’s office said.

Covid-19 deaths matched the state's previous low, with five reported in the state Saturday.

1 hr 56 min ago

Bulgaria reopens bars and clubs days after shutting down due to Covid-19 spike

From Nina Avramova

The Bulgarian government is reopening bars and clubs nationwide on Monday, according to a Health Ministry order, just three days after shutting them down due to an increase of coronavirus cases.

The order states that:

  • Indoor and outdoor bars and clubs are allowed to reopen to the public today.
  • These outdoor and indoor venues are allowed to reopen if the seats are occupied by one person per square meter and if they comply with safety measures.
  • Outdoor and indoor group celebrations, such as weddings and baptisms, will also now be permitted, as long as people maintain a 1.5-meter social distance and abide by safety measures. 

Last week, all indoors clubs, discos, bars and other similar establishments were shut down after an increase in coronavirus cases, according to the press office of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health reported at least 77 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. There have been more than 7,200 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria, according to the Ministry’s website.

1 hr 58 min ago

1 in 3 young adults is vulnerable to severe Covid-19, and smoking plays a big part, research finds

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

One in three young adults is at risk of severe Covid-19, and smoking plays a big part in that risk, according to new research published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, looked at more than 8,000 participants ages 18 to 25 who had participated in the National Health Interview Survey to see what their medical vulnerability to severe Covid-19 was in relation to risk indicators that had been set out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including health conditions and smoking habits.

The researchers found 32% of the total study population were medically vulnerable for severe Covid-19. However, when the group of participants who smoked cigarettes or e-cigarettes were taken out of the analysis, the medically vulnerable percentage decreased by half, to 16%.

“The difference between estimates is driven largely by the sizeable portion of young adults who reported that they engaged in past 30-day smoking (1 in 10) and past 30-day e-cigarette use (1 in 14),” the report said. “By contrast, relatively fewer young adults reported medical conditions identified by the CDC as conferring severe illness risk.”

The research showed that in the whole study population, young adult men were at a higher risk for severe Covid-19. Although more women reported having asthma and immune conditions, higher rates of smoking in men overrode this. However, looking at just the non-smokers, women had a higher risk.

“Recent evidence indicates that smoking is associated with a higher likelihood of COVID-19 progression, including increased illness severity, ICU admission or death,” said Sally Adams, lead author of the study, in a press release. “Smoking may have significant effects in young adults, who typically have low rates for most chronic diseases.” 

Other findings: Another interesting finding from the research is that in the 18 to 25 age group, White young adults had the highest vulnerability. 

“Our finding of lower medical vulnerability of racial/ethnic minorities compared with the white subgroup, despite controlling for income and insurance status, was unexpected,” the study said. “It is also inconsistent with research showing higher rates of Covid-19 morbidity and mortality and other chronic illnesses among racial/ethnic minorities, specific to one age group.”

The researchers said it is also inconsistent with the 15 to 24 age group, where Hispanic and Black Americans were shown to have the highest rates of Covid-19 deaths.

“This suggest that factors other than the CDC’s medical vulnerability criteria play a role in the risk of severe Covid-19 illness in the young adult population,” the researchers said.

The study did have some limitations, including the lack of information about Covid-19 in the 18 to 25 population, and a chance that it could underestimate the vulnerability rates for certain ethnic or racial subgroups of young adults due to the data source.

1 hr 48 min ago

At least 35 US states are seeing a rise in new Covid-19 cases. Here's a look at the hard-hit areas. 

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

People cross a street in Santa Monica, California, on July 12.
People cross a street in Santa Monica, California, on July 12. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

At least 35 US states are seeing a rise in new cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Across the country, health officials are sounding the alarm over the number of infected patients seeking medical care.

Both local and state leaders have said in recent weeks new cases are largely driven by Americans who have opted to resume gatherings and outings to bars. In many states, the average age of new cases has shifted downward, with more young people testing positive than ever before.

In Louisiana, officials reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases Sunday  — 99% of which were spread through the community and more than a third of which were in people aged 29 or younger, officials said. 

In Florida, where there's no statewide mask mandate, health officials reported Sunday a staggering record of new cases in a single day: 15,300. In Miami Beach, hospitals are reaching full capacity, the mayor told CNN Sunday night.

"We're going to have to start moving regular beds into ICU beds. We're clearly being strained at this point," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. "There's a total disconnect between what is happening and being said out of Washington and even Tallahassee and what is happening in some of these communities right here."

Across the state, there are more than 7,500 patients hospitalized with the virus, state data showed Sunday. In Florida's Orange County, where Disney World reopened over the weekend, more than 540 patients were in hospitals.

In California, Los Angeles County health officials reported more than 3,300 new cases Sunday — the second highest daily case count in the last week. There are nearly 2,100 people hospitalized, a number "substantially higher" than hospitalizations a month ago, officials said.

And in Arizona, Phoenix's mayor told CNN health care professionals are reporting they are "already tired" and worried about additional strains on hospitals stemming from the July 4 holiday, even as the city is already seeing record-breaking ventilator usage.

In efforts to prevent further spread, Mayor Kate Gallego said she's joined other leaders across the state to urge the governor to expand safety precautions in response to the virus.

Here's a look at where cases are increasing across the country:

2 hr 14 min ago

White House seeks to discredit Fauci after he publicly contradicts the President

From Kaitlan Collins

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 30.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 30. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House made a concerted effort to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci this weekend, after he gave a widely-publicized interview with the Financial Times. The interview commanded headlines because Fauci conceded he had barely spoken to the President in months.

Though last week's interview with the FT was approved by the White House press shop, according to an aide familiar, administration officials distributed a list this weekend to multiple outlets that included statements made by Fauci during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The White House cited this as evidence Fauci had been wrong -- without noting statements from the surgeon general urging people not to buy masks, or acknowledging the president’s own misstatements about the virus.

Trump annoyed by Fauci's comments: A person familiar with the situation said it was because Trump had grown annoyed by Fauci's public statements. Though Trump was already displeased by Fauci’s television appearances early on, the White House has sought to downplay tension between the two for several months. The press shop stopped approving Fauci's television appearances, believing it would help alleviate the situation, though they continued to allow him to give interviews with print outlets.

Rare in-person meetings with the Trump and Fauci are not awkward and don't involve raised voices, but Trump has complained about Fauci privately, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Sources say part of that irritation is over the "good press" Fauci has received. Trump's irritation with Fauci has also, at times, been encouraged by Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, who has repeatedly blamed Fauci for doubting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

Navarro once told Fauci he would be personally responsible if it was later shown that hydroxychloroquine worked to treat coronavirus, despite multiple studies questioning its use.

In an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Admiral Brett Giroir said there is "open discourse" within the task force.

"I respect Dr. Fauci a lot, but Dr. Fauci is not 100% right and he also doesn't necessarily, and he admits that, have the whole national interest in mind. He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view," Giroir said.

Fauci is scheduled to be in the West Wing Monday for meetings.

2 hr 20 min ago

It's just after 8 a.m. in Miami and 1 p.m. in London. Here's the latest on the pandemic.

A person walks by a closed liquor shop in the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 13.
A person walks by a closed liquor shop in the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 13. Michele Spatari/AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases globally on Sunday, with 230,370 new infections. 

In the US, where the virus is raging across parts of the country, nearly one out of every 100 Americans have tested positive for Covid-19.

The US has recorded more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University, and at least 135,205 Americans have died.

In Florida, where there's no statewide mask mandate, health officials on Sunday reported a staggering record of new cases in a single day: 15,300 -- the highest number of new cases reported in a single day by any US state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Across the world, 12.9 million people have tested positive for the virus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins.

Here's the latest on the pandemic:

WHO advance team arrives in China to investigate origins of coronavirus: Two experts from the World Health Organization have arrived in Beijing to work with their Chinese counterparts on tracing the origin of Covid-19, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Monday. The visit comes at a time of fraught political tensions between the US, China and the WHO -- the WHO has been under fire for its relationship with China, and the US, under President Donald Trump, is withdrawing from the WHO.

South Africa suspends alcohol sales, enforces curfew, amid surge in cases: South Africa will resume a ban on alcohol sales and reinstate a daily curfew from 9pm until 4am, to free up hospital capacity as the country’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Spanish judge blocks Catalonia from confining 156,000 people to their homes: A  judge has blocked the Catalan regional government’s home confinement order, designed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the provincial capital of Lleida and 7 nearby towns. The measure would have left 156,000 people unable to leave their homes, with few exceptions, after Segría county tallied 1,438 new cases of Covid-19. A ruling late Sunday found that the confinement came under state jurisdiction, not that of the regional government.

UK PM Johnson encourages use of face coverings in confined spaces: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should wear face coverings inside shops, adding that the government would outline how it planned to enforce its advice over the next few days. 

Bollywood stars test positive: Coronavirus has hit one of Bollywood's leading families with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan all admitted to hospital. Authorities in Mumbai have declared Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence a containment zone, after the actor and other family members tested positive for coronavirus. 

Lebanon records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases: Lebanon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, less than two weeks after it virtually ended its lockdown. Early in the pandemic, the eastern Mediterranean country took aggressive measures to stem the spread of the virus, but less than two weeks after Beirut's international airport reopened, infections have risen rapidly. Yesterday, Lebanon reported 166 new cases -- a record high for the country.

2 hr 37 min ago

UK PM Johnson encourages use of face coverings in confined spaces 

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite and Nada Bashir in London 

 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in England on July 13.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in England on July 13. Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that people should wear face coverings inside shops, adding that the UK government would outline how it plans to enforce its advice on masks over the next few days. 

"I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering if you are going be in a confined space and want to protect other people and receive protection in turn," Johnson said during a televised interview on Monday.

"In terms of how we do that, whether we'll be making it mandatory, we'll be looking at the guidance, we'll be saying a little bit more in the next few days," he added. 

The Prime Minister's remarks came just a day after his cabinet minister, Michael Gove, said he did not believe the use of face masks should be made compulsory. 

"I don't think mandatory, no, but I would encourage people to wear face masks when they're inside in an environment where they're likely to be mixing with others," Gove told the BBC on Sunday. 

"It's always better to trust people's common sense," he added. 

What's the situation in the UK? The UK is one of the countries worst hit by coronavirus. With almost 45,000 fatalities, it stands third behind Brazil and the United States.

"The UK is way behind many countries in terms of wearing masks," Venki Ramakrishnan, the head of the Royal Society, Britain's national academy of sciences, said last week.

Ramakrishnan argued that not wearing a mask should be regarded as antisocial as drink-driving, reasoning that there is a "growing body of evidence that wearing a mask will help protect others -- and might even protect you."

Despite this, the only places where face masks are compulsory in England is on public transport, a measure brought in on June 15, and in healthcare settings.

Government considers enforcement measures: While the Prime Minister said Monday that members of the public had shown "amazing sensitivity" to others over the course of the pandemic, he confirmed that the government is looking into enforcement measures.

"We'll be looking in the next few days about how exactly how, with what tools of enforcement, we think we want to make progress," Johnson said. 

"As the virus comes down in incidence and we have more and more success, face coverings are a kind of extra reassurance that we can all use to stop it coming back and stop it getting out of control again," he added.