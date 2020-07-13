Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Pool via AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, believes the country is on track to find treatments that will help prevent the progression of Covid-19 disease, particularly for people who are the most likely to get extremely sick.

“What we really need, and we are on the track of getting them, are interventions that can be given early in the course of disease to prevent people who are vulnerable from progressing to the requirement for hospitalization,” Fauci said during a webinar with the Stanford School of Medicine on Monday.

“And those are direct antiviral drugs, convalescent plasma, hyperimmunoglobulin, monoclonal antibodies and a number of direct acting antiviral agents,” added Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I believe we are on a good track to get there reasonably soon.

He also said he believes a vaccine could be proven effective by the end of the year or early next. As far as treatments, Fauci said based on experience in developing treatments for Ebola, he thought monoclonal antibody treatments are “almost a sure bet.”

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made antibodies that are created specifically to target infection. Antibodies are the proteins the body naturally makes to fight infection. Vaccines are built on the same idea, but they take a few weeks to work and don’t help if someone is already sick. Antibody therapies can work right away.

There are already a few clinical trials underway in the US. From those trials a treatment could be approved for use as early as the fall or winter, Fauci said.