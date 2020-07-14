CDC director offers bleak public health outlook for fall and winter

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he thinks "the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be the probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health."

Speaking Tuesday during a webinar with the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Redfield said this is all due to the potential co-occurrence of Covid-19 and the flu.

“Keeping the health care system from being overstretched, I think, is really going to be important. And the degree that we're able to do that, I think, will define how well we get through the fall and winter,” he said.