Latin America and the Caribbean have reported more coronavirus deaths than US and Canada

Workers move the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in Bogota, Colombia, on July 4. Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images

Latin America and the Caribbean have now recorded more coronavirus deaths than the US and Canada, a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

As of Tuesday, Latin America and the Caribbean have reported at least 146,515 deaths due to Covid-19. The United States and Canada combined have recorded at least 144,451 coronavirus deaths.

CNN’s analysis is based on Johns Hopkins figures as of 4 a.m. ET today. The data for “Latin America and the Caribbean” includes the following countries: Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Haiti, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Cuba, Uruguay and Jamaica.

Remember: The region includes other countries and territories, but they have had few or no coronavirus deaths.

Clarification: The headline has been updated to replace “North America” with “US and Canada.”

