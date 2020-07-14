World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 12:35 a.m. ET, July 14, 2020
27 min ago

Brazil reported more than 260,000 new cases in one week

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo and Chandler Thornton in Atlanta

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alleyway as a precaution against coronavirus on July 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leo Correa/AP

Brazil has seen more than 260,000 new coronavirus cases in the past week alone, according to data from the Brazilian Health Ministry.

On Monday, the ministry recorded 20,286 new cases, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 1,884,967.

261,683 of those cases came from the past seven days.

The nationwide death toll stands at 72,833.

President tests positive: Among the new cases recorded in the last week was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who announced he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro will take another Covid-19 test this week, the official doctor for the presidency told CNN affiliate CNN Brasil on Monday, and reported he is "doing well."

The President also announced that day he had taken hydroxychloroquine on the advice of his medical team and posted a video on his official Facebook page later showing himself taking what he claimed was a third dose of the drug.

29 min ago

The US reported more than 56,000 new cases today

Drivers wait to be tested for Covid-19 at a testing site on July 13 in Miami Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The United States now has at least 3,361,042 cases of coronavirus and 135,582 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, the US reported 56,100 new cases and 377 deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

29 min ago

Mexico surpasses 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Karol Suarez in Mexico City and Florencia Trucco

Doctors and a respiratory therapist assist a Covid-19 patient at the Juarez de Mexico Hospital, in Mexico City, on July 8. Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico confirmed 4,685 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 304,435.

The Mexican Health Ministry also reported 485 new deaths, bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 35,491.

President claims progress: Earlier Sunday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said claimed the pandemic "is losing intensity." 

The president made the comments before the Sunday figures were released, but the country has reported consistent daily increases in cases throughout the pandemic.

"I want to tell you that the report is positive, is good, the conclusion is that the pandemic is decreasing, is losing intensity," he said in a video address to the nation.
29 min ago

21 NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19 this month

The National Basketball Association and its players' union said in a joint statement on Monday that two more players have tested positive for Covid-19 at the league’s Orlando campus.

A total of 21 NBA players have tested positive for the virus since July 1.  

Two players returned positive tests while still under initial quarantine after arriving at the NBA’s campus in Orlando. Those players have left the league’s campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing.

The other 19 players tested positive before traveling to the league’s Orlando campus and are in self-isolation at home until being cleared to travel.