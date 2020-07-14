Brazil reported more than 260,000 new cases in one week

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo and Chandler Thornton in Atlanta

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alleyway as a precaution against coronavirus on July 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leo Correa/AP

Brazil has seen more than 260,000 new coronavirus cases in the past week alone, according to data from the Brazilian Health Ministry.

On Monday, the ministry recorded 20,286 new cases, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 1,884,967.

261,683 of those cases came from the past seven days.

The nationwide death toll stands at 72,833.

President tests positive: Among the new cases recorded in the last week was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who announced he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro will take another Covid-19 test this week, the official doctor for the presidency told CNN affiliate CNN Brasil on Monday, and reported he is "doing well."

The President also announced that day he had taken hydroxychloroquine on the advice of his medical team and posted a video on his official Facebook page later showing himself taking what he claimed was a third dose of the drug.