Canada-US border expected to remain closed until at least mid-August

The majority of the customs lanes at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel remain closed on April 10. The US-Canada border has been closed to all non-essential traffic since March. Tara Walton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The US-Canada border is expected to remain closed until at least Aug. 21, two Canadian government sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN.

There will be stepped-up enforcement and surveillance at most Canadian land borders in the coming weeks, the sources add.

By mutual agreement, the US-Canada border has been closed to all non-essential traffic since March.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to formally announce the decision later this week.

CNN has reached out to US officials for comment.

President Trump and Prime Justin Minister Trudeau discussed the matter briefly during a phone call Monday morning, according to Trudeau’s office.

Also on Monday, Trudeau said Canada recognizes that the US coronavirus pandemic is a "complex" situation.

"Every month we have been able to extend the border closures to all but essential goods and services and those discussions are ongoing with the United States right now as we are a week from the next deadline for closures. We’re going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing and we will have more to say later this week I’m sure,” Trudeau said during a press conference Monday.

About the current closure: Truck drivers, healthcare workers, flight crews and others including most recently sports professionals, are currently exempt from Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

According to one poll, a large majority of Canadians say the US-Canada border should remain closed for the foreseeable future.