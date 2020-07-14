Hong Kong tightens restrictions as it faces a third wave of cases

Hong Kong is tightening travel restrictions and social distancing measures as it battles a "third wave" of cases.
The city reported 52 new cases on Monday, 41 of which were local transmissions and the other 11 with travel history. This raises the total number of confirmed cases to 1,521.
The past seven days alone have seen 236 new cases -- an alarming surge in Hong Kong, which has been lauded for its quick and effective response to the pandemic. For many weeks before this surge, cases were down to single digits, and sometimes zero, every day.
Under the new restrictions announced Monday:
- Incoming travelers who have been in or transited through high-risk areas in the last 14 days must show proof that they tested negative before boarding. If they fail to do so, airlines will be penalized.
- Public gatherings will be capped at four people again. The limit had previously been 50.
- Restaurants cannot seat more than four customers together at a table, and must stop dine-in services from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.
- Gaming centers, bathhouses, gyms, and other public recreational facilities will be closed for a week. Exhibitions and public events will either be canceled or postponed.
- Masks are now mandatory on all public transport.