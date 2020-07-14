Hong Kong confirms 48 new cases. Half of them can't be traced

A health worker outside a residential building in Hong Kong where a case was confirmed on July 11. Qin Louyue/China News Service/Getty Images

Hong Kong on Tuesday reported 48 additional coronavirus cases, comprised of 40 locally transmitted cases and 8 imported cases.

The news comes after the government announced new social distancing measures to contain the latest outbreak, which will come into force at midnight on Wednesday.

Officials say 24 of the new locally transmitted cases could not be traced, and worries are high about about the number of asymptomatic cases.

Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, of Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection, said several of the new cases were linked back to clusters at elderly care home facilities and restaurants.

“The number of cases is quite high, [it] is around 50 [per day] in recent few days. More worrying is the proportion of unknown cases among those reported cases,” said Chuang.

She warned that “there are lots of unknown sources in the community that can spread easily, and they may be asymptomatic.”

“We are facing challenges of increasing infection control measures within the hospital authority,” said Chuang, who added that a patient in a general ward of Queen Elizabeth hospital was among the newly confirmed cases today, whilst another was a cleaner at another hospital.

The new cases brings the city's total up to 1,569.