The US reports more than 67,000 new cases, highest daily jump so far

The United States reported 67,417 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the country's highest single-day jump in cases since the pandemic began.

There were also 900 new virus-related deaths Tuesday.

That brings the national total to at least 3,431,574 cases and 136,466 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

