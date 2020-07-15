Fauci says he has not thought about resigning: "I just want to do my job"

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that he has not thought about resigning, even amid the administration trying to discredit him — which he calls "bizarre."

In an interview with The Atlantic on Wednesday, Fauci was asked if he has thought about resigning.

"No. I think the problem is too important for me to get into those kinds of thoughts and discussions. I just want to do my job. I’m really good at it. I think I can contribute. And I’m going to keep doing it," Fauci said.

Reporters at The Atlantic also asked Fauci: "You are the government’s top health adviser, and the government you’re trying to advise is actively trying to discredit you. How do you work like that?"

Fauci responded in part, "That is a bit bizarre."