Captain Tom Moore is pictured in Marston Moretaine, England, on July 9. Eddie Keogh for The FA/Shutterstock

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is expected to appear at her first public engagement in months on Friday to knight Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old English war veteran who became a national celebrity after raising than $40 million for the UK's National Health Service.

The investiture – the first since the Queen moved to Windsor Castle in March amid the pandemic -- will be attended by members of Moore's family, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The event will mark the 94-year-old monarch's first in-person public engagement since her schedule was scaled back. Previous engagements with members of the public during the pandemic have been carried out virtually.

The Queen did attend a military ceremony in Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday in June, but it was not open to members of the public.

The award for Moore, who turned 100 at the end of April, was announced by Downing Street on May 20.

The World War II veteran raised a record amount for the NHS in its battle against the coronavirus by walking around his garden in Bedfordshire, southeast England, with the help of a frame.