What it's like in some of the US's hardest-hit coronavirus hotspots

An entrance at Jackson Memorial Hospital is shown on July 9 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP

As the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Miami-Dade County, considered the epicenter of the pandemic, CNN has learned that the county has run out of ICU beds.

Miami-Dade County has 405 ICU beds available and at last check there were 431 patients in the ICU, according to FIU Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Aileen Marty. Marty advises Miami-Dade County on Covid-19 related matters.

In the past 13 days, the county has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalized (48%), in the number of ICU beds being used (53%) and in the use of ventilators (75%), according to the latest data released by the county's government. Officials reported a 29% Covid-19 positivity rate on Wednesday,

“On a scale of one to ten, we are at maximum urgency,” Marty said. “We need to turn this thing around right now.”

Marty said that some patients have been transported to converted ICUs. A converted ICU, she explained, does not mean lesser care. Marty said it would involve adapting or converting a room to treat the patient and adding equipment like a negative pressure machine.

According to Marty, the number of ICU beds is a fluid situation and the number of patients in converted ICUs can change at any point in time.

According to data released by Miami-Dade County today, the county does indeed have 405 ICU beds available and 431 patients.

According to the Miami-Dade Mayor’s office, there are more than 400 hospital beds that can be converted into ICU beds

“If it wasn’t clear before… our situation is extremely serious. There is no doubt about it,” Marty said. “We now have the highest number of people on ventilators that we’ve had, ever.”

Jackson Health confirmed that the health system has increased ICU beds by converting regular beds into ICU level of care.

In a statement to CNN, Jackson Health said in part: "Jackson Health System has continued increasing ICU capacity by converting beds and equipment and deploying staff, ensuring that all patients receive the appropriate level of care at all times."

CNN has contacted Miami-Dade County for comment and has not heard back.