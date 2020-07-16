World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 0524 GMT (1324 HKT) July 16, 2020
46 min ago

Latin America and the Caribbean top 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths

A nurse plays the violin for patients infected with Covid-19 at a hospital in Santiago, Chile, on July 9.
A nurse plays the violin for patients infected with Covid-19 at a hospital in Santiago, Chile, on July 9. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Latin American and Caribbean countries have now recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths, according data from Johns Hopkins University.

The 33 countries in the region have reported a total 3,524,908 cases and 150,973 deaths.

The following 33 countries are included in this region:

Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Panama, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Uruguay, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Belize, Saint Lucia, Dominica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
53 min ago

Mexico reports more than 550 new Covid-19 deaths

From Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Crematorium workers enter the body of a person who died from Covid-19 into the oven to be cremated at the San Isidro Crematorium in Azcapotzalco on July 15, in Mexico City.
Crematorium workers enter the body of a person who died from Covid-19 into the oven to be cremated at the San Isidro Crematorium in Azcapotzalco on July 15, in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico's health ministry recorded 6,149 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 317,635.

The ministry also reported 579 new deaths from the virus, bringing Mexico's death toll to 36,906.

Some context: On Wednesday, Latin American and Caribbean countries surpassed more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths, according to a CNN tally based on data from Johns Hopkins University.