Latin America and the Caribbean top 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths

A nurse plays the violin for patients infected with Covid-19 at a hospital in Santiago, Chile, on July 9. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Latin American and Caribbean countries have now recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths, according data from Johns Hopkins University.

The 33 countries in the region have reported a total 3,524,908 cases and 150,973 deaths.

The following 33 countries are included in this region: