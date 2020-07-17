Boris Johnson announces further easing of England's lockdown

Boris Johnson has announced major changes to England's coronavirus restrictions as the country continues to reopen.

From August 1, employers can choose whether or not their employees work from home.

"Instead of government telling people to work from home, we're going to give employers more discretion and ask them to make decisions about how their staff could work safely," Johnson said at a Downing Street press briefing.

"Whatever employers decide, they should consult closely with their employees."

“In the end, human interaction and face to face conversations are important,” Johnson added. “Whether people should or need to go into work is not something the government can decide.

The PM said workers could use public transport where they need to but that alternative means of travel should be considered.

Beauty salons will be able to reopen from August 1 and indoor live performances can also resume if successful pilots have been carried out.

Wedding receptions for up to 30 people will also be permitted from that date but nightclubs remain closed under the updated guidance.

Johnson added that schools, colleges and nurseries would be open to all students from September.

"Throughout this period we will look to allow more close contact between friends and family," he added, cautioning that the easing of restrictions is conditional on cases continuing to fall.

The Prime Minister also announced sweeping new powers for local authorities as the UK government's focus turns to local lockdowns as opposed to a national one.

"We can control [the pandemic] through targeted local action," he said.

“From tomorrow, local authorities will have new powers in their areas, will be able to close specific premises, shut outdoor spaces and cancel events,” Johnson said.

“These powers will enable local authorities to act more quickly in response to outbreaks where speed is paramount," he added.

New draft regulations for Britain's central government will also be published next week, proposing that "where justified by the evidence, ministers will be able to close whole sectors, or types of premises in an area, introduce local stay-at-home orders, prevent people entering or leaving defined areas, reduce the maximum size of gatherings beyond national rules, or restrict transport systems serving local areas.”

Johnson also announced £3 billion ($3.7b) in extra funding for the NHS in England to help it prepare for the winter months. Extra health funding will also be granted to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The PM said his government was "hoping for the best, but planning for the worst."