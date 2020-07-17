New York City is on track to enter phase four of reopening on Monday with specific modifications, including continuing to stall the restart of indoor dining, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Indoor dining will not resume in phase four as its considered “high risk," de Blasio said.

Malls and museums will also be “still closed for now," he added.

Here's what will open in phase four: Low-risk outdoor entertainment activities, including things like botanical gardens and zoos, can reopen at a reduced capacity of 33%.

Production of movies and TV shows can proceed, the mayor said, and sports can come back but without audiences.

He also announced the city is adding 40 more blocks for restaurants on open streets beginning this weekend.