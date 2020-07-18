Record number of new Covid-19 cases reported to WHO in the last 24 hours

There were 259,848 new Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, according to a WHO situation report published Saturday. The total number of cases worldwide reported to WHO is now 13.8 million.

The rise in newly reported cases sets another record for cases reported to WHO within a 24-hour period.

The previous record was set on Friday, with 237,743 new cases of Covid-19.

Saturday's report noted there were 7,360 additional Covid-19 deaths reported to WHO in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths worldwide to 593,087.

Keep track of Covid-19 cases across the world with John Hopkins University's interactive map.