Mexico reports almost 300 dead from coronavirus in a single day

Health officials in Los Angeles have reported the highest number of hospitalizations in a day with 2,216 people hospitalized, up from the previous record of 2,193, set July 15.
Eleven people died and 2,848 new cases were reported Sunday, according to a Los Angeles Department of Public Health news release. This is a significant drop in both of those numbers from the past week.
More than half of all new cases reported in Los Angeles were in people younger than 41, the release said.
Across the state, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports that both hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to trend upward in the 14-day average.
The seven-day average number of new cases has surpassed 9,000, with 9,127 per day.
The 32 counties on the state’s "watch list" that have shut down most indoor activities are home to 80% of California’s population, according to CPDH.
California has 384,692 confirmed cases and 7,685 deaths due to coronavirus.