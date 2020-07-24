Florida reports more than 12,000 more Covid-19 cases 

The state of Florida is reporting at least 12,329 new cases of Covid-19 and 135 additional deaths on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This marks the ninth time since the start of the pandemic that daily deaths have surpassed 100 in Florida. All of those cases have been in the month of July, according to CNN's tally.

This brings the state's total for coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to at least 397,470, according to state's health officials. The statewide death toll is now 5,653.