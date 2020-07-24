World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott, Helen Regan, Laura Smith-Spark, Ed Upright and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:16 p.m. ET, July 24, 2020
41 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
33 min ago

Florida reports more than 12,000 more Covid-19 cases 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

The state of Florida is reporting at least 12,329 new cases of Covid-19 and 135 additional deaths on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This marks the ninth time since the start of the pandemic that daily deaths have surpassed 100 in Florida. All of those cases have been in the month of July, according to CNN's tally.   

This brings the state's total for coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to at least 397,470, according to state's health officials. The statewide death toll is now 5,653.

1 hr 6 min ago

Mike Pence will meet with Massachusetts' governor this weekend about coronavirus

From CNN's Betsy Kline

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts, tomorrow, where he'll meet with the state's governor, Charlie Baker.

The two will discuss "efforts to combat COVID-19," Pence's office said in a statement.

Pence is in Indiana, today, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable about reopening schools, according to his official schedule.

1 hr 8 min ago

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers from New York City

From CNN's Sheena Jones

 

People visit Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, on July 16.
People visit Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, on July 16. Noam Galai/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city continues to meet the coronavirus indicator thresholds in order to keep the city open, even as some day-to-day numbers ticked up slightly.

Here are the latest numbers: 

  • 72 people were admitted to the hospital with suspected Covid-19, which is up slightly from 69 reported the day before.
  • 295 people are in ICUs being treated for Covid-19, which is up from the 279 reported the day before.
  • 2% of people tested for Covid-19 have tested positive, according to De Blasio’s office. That figure has stayed the same. 

NOTE: The numbers listed were released by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database, which is drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

1 hr 37 min ago

New York City will open 1.5 miles of streets for kids to play while social distancing

From CNN's Sheena Jones

 New York City will open an additional 1.5 miles of city streets for “Play Streets,” a program that will allow children to have a safe, touch-less space to play outside, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He made the announcement during the city’s daily Covid-19 presser on Friday. 

The open space will allow for reading corners, frisbee, kickball and other outdoor activities that will allow for social distancing, de Blasio Said. 

 

1 hr 6 min ago

Mike Pence is visiting Indiana today. Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in the state.

US Vice President Mike Pence listens during a coronavirus news conference at the White House on April 19.
US Vice President Mike Pence listens during a coronavirus news conference at the White House on April 19. Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence is in Indianapolis, Indiana, today. He's expected to participate in a roundtable about reopening schools, according to his official schedule.

The discussion comes a day after new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on education and child care were released. They came down strongly in favor of opening schools this fall, arguing that children don't suffer much from coronavirus, are less likely than adults to spread it and suffer from being out of school.

Indiana has reported nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. At least 2,880 people have died in the state.

Here's a look of new cases each day in the state for the past two weeks:

2 hr 5 min ago

This Texas county is under a stay-at-home order with curfew for 2 weeks

From CNN’s Ashley Killough in Dallas and Kay Jones

Starr County, Texas, has issued a shelter-at-home order for residents of the county, effective until 11:59 p.m. local time on August 10.  

The order went into effect this morning. It states that all residents must shelter at home, including those who live in hotels, motels and shared rentals.

Residents are only allowed to leave their homes and travel for essential reasons.  

The order also highly encourages businesses that are not essential to stop all activities that may not be provided by curbside, drive-through or take-out services. 

 The order, signed by County Judge Eloy Vera, also includes a mandatory curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time for anyone over the age of 18. There's a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time for anyone 17 years old and under, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.  

Starr County, along the US-Mexico border, includes Rio Grande City.

2 hr ago

At least 55 Florida ICUs are out of beds

From CNN's Rosa Flores and Denise Royal

In Florida, at least 55 hospitals have reached ICU capacity and show zero ICU beds available, according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) early this morning. 

Ten of the hospitals at capacity are in Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of the pandemic in Florida, and six of them are in neighboring Broward County, AHCA data shows. 

Additionally, another 40 hospitals have 10% or less ICU capacity available, according to AHCA. 

AHCA reports about 16% ICU beds are available across the State of Florida. 

You can access the AHCA data is here

2 hr ago

What's in the CDC's latest guidelines on reopening schools

From CNN's Maggie Fox and Nick Valencia

A fleet of Broward County school buses are parked in a lot in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on July 21.
A fleet of Broward County school buses are parked in a lot in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on July 21. Johnny Louis/Getty Images

New US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on education and child care come down hard in favor of opening schools, saying children don't suffer much from coronavirus, are less likely than adults to spread it and suffer from being out of school.

The guidelines, posted online, start with an unsigned statement on "the importance of reopening America's schools this fall."

Here's a look at what's inside the guidelines:

  • Closing schools hurts kids: The statement says extended school closures harm children. "It can lead to severe learning loss, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with heightened behavioral needs," it reads. The new guidance notes that children often get food, mental health care, speech language therapy and other services at school.
  • How to stay safe in the classroom: The guidelines suggest that school administrators consider keeping children in cohorts or pods to reduce the risk of spread. They also encourage the use of social distancing, hand hygiene, face masks and other measures to control spread — and incorporating these measures into school curricula.
  • On screening students for the virus: The guidelines recommend against screening all students for coronavirus. "CDC does not currently recommend universal symptom screenings (screening all students grades K-12) be conducted by schools," the guidelines read. "Parents or caregivers should be strongly encouraged to monitor their children for signs of infectious illness every day," they add.
  • Stay home if sick: "Students who are sick should not attend school in person," the guidelines urge.

Hear what a pediatrician thinks:

2 hr 18 min ago

WHO head slams Pompeo's claim that he was "bought" by China as "untrue and unacceptable"

From CNN's Emma Reynolds, Sharon Braithwaite and Luke McGee

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, and Mike Pompeo.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, and Mike Pompeo. AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization chief attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "unacceptable" claims that the Director-General had been "bought" by China and said countries should focus on saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, in one of his strongest rebuttals to date against criticism from the United States.

Pompeo made the claim about Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a private meeting with British lawmakers in London on Tuesday, Labour MP Chris Bryant confirmed to CNN.

The Secretary of State also referred to China's efforts to "co-opt" WHO at a news conference in London on Tuesday, when he said the world needed to ensure every country, including China, behaved in ways that were consistent with the international order.

"You can't go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can't threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can't engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like the World Health Organization," said Pompeo.

When asked to comment on Pompeo's remarks on Thursday, Tedros said "the comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation, for that matter."

Read the full story here.