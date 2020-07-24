France and Germany will test travelers from high-risk countries upon arrival 

France and Germany have announced that they will introduce coronavirus testing on arrival for passengers traveling from high-risk countries, including the United States, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those who test positive.
Speaking during a visit to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed a list of 16 “red” countries whose travelers will be subjected to "systematic" testing upon arrival.
According to the prime minister’s office, the 16 countries include South Africa, Algeria, Bahrain, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United States, India, Israel, Kuwait, Madagascar, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Serbia and Turkey.
Travelers who test positive on arrival in France will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine "until their situation is back to normal," the prime minister added, telling reporters that the new policy is expected to be enforced in “the next few days.”
Germany also introduced a new voluntary testing policy for travelers arriving from high-risk countries, with those declining to take the test required to self-isolate for 14 days.
''All people returning from high-risk countries to Germany are obliged to go into 14-day quarantine, and this quarantine can only be ended with a negative test result,” Berlin's Health Minister, Dilek Kalayci, told reporters.
“We also decided that people returning from high-risk countries should be tested,” Kalayci continued. The cost of the tests will also be covered by the German authorities, the health minister said.
"The current infection figures show once again that we are still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and increasing travel increases the risk of more infections being brought back into Germany,” Kalyci added.