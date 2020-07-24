Would Fauci get on a plane or dine out? Here's what he says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he's not eating at restaurants right now and "can’t think of a reason" to get on a flight across the Atlantic.
In an interview with MarketWatch, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked about what he's doing — and not doing — as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US.
"I presume you are not hanging out in restaurants or bars. Is it really more dangerous to eat indoors at a restaurant than outdoors?" MarketWatch asked Fauci.
Fauci responded that "yes, absolutely," indoor dining is more dangerous than outdoor dining.
"If you’re going to go to a restaurant, try as best as you can to have outdoor seating that is properly spaced between the tables," Fauci recommended.
However, he added: "I am not going to restaurants right now."
MarketWatch reporter Quentin Fottrell said he's in Ireland, and thought about Fauci on a flight across the Atlantic.
"I wondered whether Dr. Fauci would get on a flight at the moment?" Fottrell asked.
Here's how Fauci responded:
"Well, the answer is 'No' for the following reason: I am in a risk category. I don’t like to admit it, but I’m 79 years old. I can’t think of a reason to go trans-Atlantic. Right now, I’m very sequestered. I’m on a coronavirus task force. I go to the White House almost every day. I spend half a day in my office trying to develop a vaccine and drugs for COVID-19, and that’s really what I need to do. I don’t fancy seeing myself getting infected, which is a risk when you’re getting on a plane, particularly with the amount of infection that’s going on right now."