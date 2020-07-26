World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:34 a.m. ET, July 26, 2020
21 min ago

North Korea reports first suspected case of Covid-19

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey in Atlanta

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency meeting after the country's first suspected case of Covid-19 was reported, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday morning local time.

KCNA reported that the infected individual illegally entered North Korea through Kaesong City on July 19 after defecting to South Korea three years ago. The patient has received medical checkups and has been quarantined, along with everyone the individual has been in contact with recently, KCNA reported.  

Kim Jong Un put isolation measures in place for regions around Kaesong and declared a state of emergency in one "relevant area," KCNA reported.

The country’s Central Military Commission will investigate the unit responsible for the illegal entry of the patient and "administer a severe punishment," KCNA reported.

21 min ago

Brazil reports more than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in a row

From CNN's Fernanda Wenzel in Porto Alegre, Márcia Reverdosa in São Paulo and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a Covid-19 patient inside the Semi-intensive Care Unit (SCU) at Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 24.
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a Covid-19 patient inside the Semi-intensive Care Unit (SCU) at Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 24. Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Brazil's health ministry reported 51,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nationwide total to 2.39 million.

Saturday marks the fourth day in a row that Brazil has reported more than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases and this week marks a weekly record of 321,623 new cases, according to date from the state Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported 1,211 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the national death toll to 86,449.