White House official's positive coronavirus test sparks concern from allies

One foreign official tells CNN that Elysée, the French presidential palace, is scrambling as it processes the news of White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien’s positive test result.

O’Brien met with Emmanuel Bonne, French President Emmanuel Macron’s top foreign policy adviser on July 14. Bonne briefs the French president multiple times a day.

Just days later, Macron and Bonne traveled to Brussels for negotiations at the European Council Summit.

On Thursday, O’Brien, who by then had returned to Washington, abruptly cancelled a meeting with another European official, saying, simply, it was “for personal reasons.”