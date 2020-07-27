White House says Trump and Pence at "no risk of exposure" after adviser tests positive for Covid-19

Google will extend its work-from-home stance until at least July 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company had previously said most employees will be working remotely through the end of 2020, with some employees being allowed back into the office sooner.

But the decision to extend the remote work policy well into next year indicates that one of the world’s largest tech companies is bracing for a long pandemic — and could prompt other businesses to follow suit.

A Google spokesperson on Monday confirmed the company’s plans, citing an internal memo by CEO Sundar Pichai.

"In an email to employees,” the spokesman said, "Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote that 'To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office.’”

The memo was independently obtained by CNN.