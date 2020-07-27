Trump says governors should be opening up states

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press conference at the the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine on July 27 in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence assured that any coronavirus vaccine that makes it to market will be safe — but he did not detail how the administration plans to convince the American public of that.

“There’ll be no short cuts,” Pence said about vaccine development in Florida on Monday. “There’ll be no cutting corners on safety in the development of this vaccine.”

He added that the Food and Drug Administration is applying the “highest standards to the development of this medicine.”

“As we go through the trials, as we see the results of this and other versions of the vaccine, the American people will see the carefulness with which we are approaching this,” Pence said.

Pence was asked during a news conference at the University of Miami about recent polls that suggest some Americans wouldn’t get a Covid-19 vaccine because they don’t trust it, and his answer did little to address how the administration plans to change that.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn went on to detail how the FDA is speeding up development of a vaccine without compromising safety.

“I think it’s important to understand that the reduction in time with respect to the development has a couple of different aspects to it,” Hahn said, explaining how the vaccine trials had been compressed. He also said that FDA is doing a “real time review. We’re not just waiting for the end of the trial, we’re reviewing in real time so that we can look at the data in real time and then come to a quicker decision at the end of the trial.”

Hahn said the FDA was also “maintaining regulatory independence” from President Trump's Operation Warp Speed.

“One thing I can promise you is the great scientists at FDA, incredible expertise they have, they will call the balls and strikes on this one and they will do it based upon our gold standard of efficacy and safety, and they will do it to the benefit of the American people,” Hahn said.