Florida governor touts "positive developments" in Covid-19 fight as state breaks record for new deaths

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during a news conference as Vice President Mike Pence at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on July 27 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP

At a roundtable in Orlando today with medical professionals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has seen "positive development over the last few months, generating improved outcomes in patient recovery."

Earlier today, Florida recorded 186 new deaths, breaking the previous record of 173 deaths on Thursday, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide total resident death toll is at least 6,117 to date.

DeSantis said the Covid-19 fatalities reported today were "probably reflective of infections and hospitalizations that have happened in the past, so it's more of a lagging indicator."

DeSantis explained, "whereas, I think the ED visits and some of the hospital censuses is probably more of a leading indicator about where things are trending. And so as you have fewer ED visits, as you have fewer Covid-positive patients in the hospital, we think and I'm pretty sure with what the good work they're doing, you'll see mortality decrease as well."

A new shipment of 20,000 remdisivir vials is expected to be distributed across Florida hospitals today

Medical professionals at today's roundtable expressed concerned for non-Covid patients in need of treatment for other conditions keeping away from the hospital but ultimately need critical care.

Hospital officials noted they have seen "a steady, but very consistent decline" in their census among Central Florida facilities. They peaked at 515 patients on July 19th. Today they are accounting for 406 patients.