Florida reports 186 new coronavirus deaths — a new daily record

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 186 new deaths on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 173 deaths on Thursday, according to data released by the state agency.
At least 6,117 Florida residents have died to date.
From CNN's Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt
From CNN's David Close
Four additional members of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins have tested positive for Covid-19, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
On Monday, 11 Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported. Within the last week, ESPN reports that the team has had 17 people test positive.
CNN has reached out the Marlins and MLB for confirmation and an update on the team's status.
Here's what MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said when he was asked if there was a point that would cause a shutdown of part or all of the league's schedule:
"I think that a team losing a number of players that rendered it completely non-competitive would be an issue that we would have to address and have to think about making a change, whether that was shutting down a part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances. Same thing with respect to leaguewide. You get to a certain point leaguewide where it does become a health threat and we certainly would shut down at that point.”
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The state of Florida is reporting at least 9,230 new cases of Covid-19 and 186 additional deaths on Tuesday, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.
This brings the state's total cases to 441,977 according to the state department of health. The statewide resident death toll is now 6,117.
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The City of Miami has issued at least 167 tickets to individuals not wearing masks in the city, Mayor Francis Suarez announced during a news conference on Tuesday.
Suarez said of those tickets, 59 were written warnings, 41 were $50 tickets and 67 were $100 fines.
In addition, Suarez said the city has inspected 552 businesses for compliance with coronavirus rules.
Of those business, 30 business have been closed. Eleven businesses were ordered to close for 24 hours, and 19 will stay closed for 19 days, Suarez said.
From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo and Eric Cheung
Japan’s second largest city Osaka and Aichi prefecture, where the country’s third largest city Nagoya is located, announced their highest numbers of daily Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, regional governors said.
The country's latest figures: Japan reported at least 599 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The total number of infections in Japan stand at 31,673 as of Monday, with two additional deaths reported.
The nationwide infection totals for Tuesday – including the record numbers reported in various prefectures – will be released Wednesday morning local time by the ministry of health.
From CNN's Eoin McSweeney in London
Air traffic will not return to 2019 levels until 2024, later than previously predicted, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a news conference on Tuesday.
Despite a slight upturn, air travel in June was surprisingly weak and a much faster rebound had been expected, IATA said.
There was almost no recovery in Europe and passenger numbers remain at all-time lows. Traffic is not growing as quickly as airlines are adding capacity, leading to greater cash burn.
IATA expressed concern business travel levels will never return to pre-Covid-19 levels. New technologies and working from home could mean businesses cut back permanently on travel. Over the next couple of years, cargo could replace business travel as a major source of revenue.
Testing is one of IATA's preferred solutions to imposing quarantine, which it reiterated this week after the UK's sudden decision to reintroduce such measures for travelers arriving from Spain.
"We are in favor of introducing testing, especially between countries that have a different level of infection," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO, said. "But we do not see for the moment the testing system ready to accommodate the constraints of air travel."
From CNN’s Anneken Tappe
US stocks fell at the opening bell in New York, retracing the prior session’s gains.
Stocks climbed Monday on hopes for Washington’s next pandemic stimulus package. But on Tuesday, investors are grappling with earnings again, with big consumer names like McDonald’s missing estimates.
Here's how the market opened:
From CNN's Greg Wallace
The airline industry wants testing for passengers on international flights to be funded by governments, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Tuesday.
IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac told reporters on a conference call that IATA believes testing “is very helpful” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through travel, but it is concerned the cost of testing “could be a barrier to air travel if it was to be paid by the passengers.”
“The contribution of the airlines is to have – to organize the testing with the airports, within the airport area to ensure that when the passenger comes to an airplane, he enters into a kind of safe bubble in which everybody will have been tested and tested negative,” de Juniac said.
The testing would be a “kind of insurance that passengers who are flying are not infected, and that would minimize significantly the rate of virus transmission.”
Executives with four major airlines – American, United, British Airways, and Lufthansa – recently asked US and European governments to reopen transatlantic travel without quarantine periods with a testing program. Those four airlines are IATA members.
A coalition of U.S.-based airlines is also pushing the US Transportation Security Administration to begin government-organized temperature checking program.
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Patrick Sung in London
Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for Covid-19, the newly crowned La Liga champions announced on Tuesday.
“After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive,” read a statement.
“The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home," the statement added.
The Spanish-born forward was an unused substitute for Real Madrid’s last match – a 2-2 draw in La Liga away at Leganes – on Sunday, July 19.
Real Madrid is scheduled to play at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 tie on Friday, August 7.
Manchester City holds a 2-1 lead after the first leg which was played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium in February before the pandemic caused the competition to be halted.