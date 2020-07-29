These 5 principles could stop coronavirus surges, Fauci says

People wear face masks while walking in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 28. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on MSNBC Wednesday that universal wearing of masks is one of five principles that could help stop coronavirus surges happening in states. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on MSNBC Wednesday that adherence to five principles could help stop coronavirus surges happening in states.

The principles are:

Universal wearing of masks

Avoiding crowds

Physical distancing of at least six feet

Typical hand hygiene

Avoiding bars or closing them where possible

Looking back on the Southern states that have already experienced resurgences, Fauci said, there was an increase in the percent positive of tests being done, which is “surefire indication that you are in a process where you’re heading towards a resurgence.”

He said that they were starting to see that in some states now, such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana.

Fauci added that he and other members of the White House coronavirus task force made the point on the weekly call with governors that “it is very important to get ahead of the curve, because what we are seeing now it what actually took place a couple of weeks ago.”

“If we don’t start initiating rather strict adherence to the five principles I just mentioned,” Fauci said, “what inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble will likely get into trouble."

“If you’re not getting your arms around and suppressing that surge that’s coming up, that’s just a little bit below the radar screen, before you know it, two to three weeks down the pike, you’re in trouble," he added.