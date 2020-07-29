Covid-19 pandemic is "one big wave," WHO says

Covid-19 is spreading in "one big wave" and is not affected by seasonal trends, according to World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris.

Coronavirus spikes recorded in European countries recently have typically been described as second waves.

But Harris characterised the virus as "one big wave" that "is going to go up and down a bit," while addressing a virtual press briefing in Geneva Tuesday.

She also said Covid-19 did not appear to follow the seasonal trends of viruses such as influenza.

"The season does not seem to be affecting the transmission of this virus currently. What is affecting the transmission of this virus is mass gatherings, is people coming together and people not social distancing, not taking the precautions to ensure they're not in close contact," Harris said.

“People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and…this one is behaving differently."

The WHO spokesperson also warned against complacency, while speaking to Irish radio station Newstalk Tuesday.

"People unfortunately interpreted the ending of lockdowns as the ending of outbreaks," she said, adding that the easing of lockdown was "the time when you really have to be most vigilant."

"People relaxed and we're seeing these upticks," Harris said.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Germany, France and Spain, while spikes in Hong Kong and Australia have also been recorded.

Harris said the message to stay vigilant was a difficult one to deliver, especially to young people "in the middle of a lovely summer."

"You're only young once. It's easy for oldies like me to say stay at home. You've also only got one life and you've also only got one family," she said.

“What we do see is that in the European region there has been a slight uptick in new cases in the past couple of weeks," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge, said during an interview with BBC Radio 4 Wednesday.

“Whether this is a first wave or a second wave -- what we do know is that it’s a consequence of change in human behavior.”

The official also noted that the WHO had received reports "from civil and health authorities of a higher proportion of new infections among young people."

Kluge said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the virus but warned that the pandemic was "not going to fade away anytime soon."