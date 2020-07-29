With the coronavirus running rampant within American communities, health officials have made clear it's not yet time to ease up on precautions.

Instead, governors and experts from coast to coast have urged Americans to keep face masks in indoor public spaces, maintain their distance from others and avoid crowded spaces.

During a stop in Kentucky over the weekend, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged states who are seeing a concerning increase in cases to downsize their gatherings to less than 10 people, adding many of the young people who are spreading the virus are asymptomatic.

Despite the grim numbers and stern warnings, some Americans have chosen to return to pre-pandemic habits, ditching guidelines and attending parties.

A 700 party together in New Jersey: In Jackson, New Jersey, it took police more than five hours Sunday to break up a house party with about 700 guests. The home was being rented out through Airbnb, police said.

"Come on folks! Come on," Gov. Phil Murphy, said during a news conference Monday. "That's needlessly putting men and women in uniform and their families at risk."

His executive order limits indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor gatherings to 500.

Health officials say they're worried the event will lead to more coronavirus cases.

New York governor "appalled" at Hamptons concert: In New York, authorities are investigating a drive-in concert at the Hamptons after footage appeared to show large groups of people not following social distancing guidelines.

The "Safe & Sound" benefit concert took place in Southampton Saturday, according to Jack Sterne, a spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was headlined by The Chainsmokers and an event page said it would allow about 600 vehicles.

