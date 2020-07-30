Coronavirus transmission "keeps accelerating" throughout the Americas, health official says

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on July 2 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to accept the White House’s offer to deploy rapid testing resources to the Capitol complex.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell jointly declined the offer earlier this year, saying they wanted resources to go to the front lines fighting the virus instead. McCarthy slammed Pelosi for refusing the offer during his weekly news conference Thursday. McConnell’s role in turning down the testing resources was conspicuously absent from McCarthy's remarks.

“There’s no other place that has this responsibility and this size that is being managed this way. I don’t understand it,” McCarthy said.

He said the Capitol should have tests available not only for members, but also for staff, reporters, and the other workers at the building. He said leaders should consider instituting random testing to catch asymptomatic cases.

“This is not just a campus, the country expects us to convene,” McCarthy said. He added that he has spoken with the White House to see if their offer still stands, and they said it does.

“I have checked again with the administration. The offer is still there for the rapid Abbott tests,” he said. “There’s more than 50 million tests that have already happened in America. But the one place it’s not happening is in Congress. I can’t understand why the speaker continues to refuse. Is it just because the offer has come from the administration?”

Asked about Republican members not wearing masks over the past couple of months when the House has been in session, McCarthy pushed back on the notion that it was a significant number of members and said he believes all members should wear masks.

He again blamed any safety problems on testing not being readily available in the Capitol.

McCarthy said he has been clear with members to wear their masks, wash their hands, keep distance, and to keep their staff working in the office small.

He also said reporters don’t always follow proper social distancing requirements at the Capitol, and they “hover together quite often.”