World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

1940 - 2020

Remembering John Lewis

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton, Emma Reynolds, Ed Upright, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:29 p.m. ET, July 30, 2020
63 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 25 min ago

Coronavirus transmission "keeps accelerating" throughout the Americas, health official says

From CNN's Gisela Crespo

Dr. Carissa Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization speaks during a press briefing at PAHO Headquarters in Washington, DC, on March 6.
Dr. Carissa Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization speaks during a press briefing at PAHO Headquarters in Washington, DC, on March 6. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Americas has reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases globally for the past three months, Dr. Carissa Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, said Thursday. And the virus is spreading faster than ever. 

It’s been six months since coronavirus was declared a public health emergency of international concern. At that time, the Americas had only eight cases, with none reported in Latin America or the Caribbean, Etienne said at a briefing.

"No one could have imagined then what the future would bring. As we fast forward, we see a starkly different picture," Etienne said.

The Americas has reported almost 9 million cases — with nearly half of them in Latin America — and nearly 350,000 deaths, she added.

Transmission "keeps accelerating throughout the region," the PAHO director said. 

2 hr 40 min ago

Poland records largest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since outbreak began

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Poland has had the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak, with 615 new infections recorded on Thursday, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Health told CNN.

The cases come mainly from three regions, according to the spokesperson —the Silesia region, where there were 160 new infections, and the Malopolska and Mazovia regions, which recorded 133 and 95 cases, respectively. 

"Most regions" in Poland have registered "several or a dozen" or so cases a day, the spokesperson said, adding that the "epidemiological situation is under control there."

The spokesperson added that the country had not seen a "significant increase" in the number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, which he said "proves that the course of infections is mild."

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a news conference on Thursday that  the government would like to avoid another lockdown due to the negative socio-economic effects it could bring, according to a spokesperson from the Government Information Center.

But, Mateusz cautioned it was impossible to predict what would happen in a month due to the evolving nature of the pandemic.

The government is considering "different scenarios of action — depending on the number of Covid-19 cases and the course of the epidemic," the Government Information Center spokesperson told CNN.

2 hr 53 min ago

House GOP leader calls for rapid testing at the Capitol

From CNN's Haley Byrd and Clare Foran

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on July 2 in Washington, DC.
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on July 2 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to accept the White House’s offer to deploy rapid testing resources to the Capitol complex.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell jointly declined the offer earlier this year, saying they wanted resources to go to the front lines fighting the virus instead. McCarthy slammed Pelosi for refusing the offer during his weekly news conference Thursday. McConnell’s role in turning down the testing resources was conspicuously absent from McCarthy's remarks.

“There’s no other place that has this responsibility and this size that is being managed this way. I don’t understand it,” McCarthy said. 

He said the Capitol should have tests available not only for members, but also for staff, reporters, and the other workers at the building. He said leaders should consider instituting random testing to catch asymptomatic cases. 

“This is not just a campus, the country expects us to convene,” McCarthy said. He added that he has spoken with the White House to see if their offer still stands, and they said it does.

“I have checked again with the administration. The offer is still there for the rapid Abbott tests,” he said. “There’s more than 50 million tests that have already happened in America. But the one place it’s not happening is in Congress. I can’t understand why the speaker continues to refuse. Is it just because the offer has come from the administration?”

Asked about Republican members not wearing masks over the past couple of months when the House has been in session, McCarthy pushed back on the notion that it was a significant number of members and said he believes all members should wear masks.

He again blamed any safety problems on testing not being readily available in the Capitol.

McCarthy said he has been clear with members to wear their masks, wash their hands, keep distance, and to keep their staff working in the office small.  

He also said reporters don’t always follow proper social distancing requirements at the Capitol, and they “hover together quite often.”

 

3 hr 4 min ago

"It's been a bumpy road to reopen hotels," Loews Hotels CEO says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels, speaks during the “Red Carpet Hospitality Gala,” at JW Marriott Essex House on November 26, 2018 in New York City.
Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels, speaks during the “Red Carpet Hospitality Gala,” at JW Marriott Essex House on November 26, 2018 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hotel Association of New York City

Without appropriate and streamlined federal action, reopening hotels has been difficult, says Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels.

“It's been a very bumpy road to reopen hotels,” he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. “When we started this process in local jurisdictions that allowed us back in June or early July, we were feeling pretty good.”

However, the surge in different parts of the country and changing local rulings and guidance has not provided for a climate where people want to travel, he said, adding that the debate over reopening schools is also going to impact the travel industry.

“Yes, people are getting in their cars this summer. They are driving to a destination, but schools in theory start to open mid-August. Are they going to want to do that? If they have to worry which of the partners is going to stay home with their son or daughter, that no do the provide an environment [where] people feel good about traveling,” he said.

In a letter to government officials, 13 travel industry CEOs are asking for tax credits for individual travel, a reintroduction of the business meals deduction, liability waivers, among other things for economic assistance, Tisch said.

“Some 16 million dedicated men and women used to make a living in the travel and tourism industry. Our industry is running at 50% unemployment,” he said. “There's an estimate that 1% of all hotel rooms in the country, some 60,000 hotel rooms, could be wiped out. The number in New York where we run our business from is worse. There's an estimate that has 20% of the hotel rooms in New York City could be wiped out.”

He added that the industry needs help in many ways so industry workers can come back to “provide a service that's appreciated by our guests.” 

3 hr 9 min ago

DC public school students will have a virtual first term

From CNN's Adrienne Winston

Washington, DC, Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn announced this morning that public school students will have virtual learning for the year’s first term from Aug. 31 to Nov. 6.

“We all understand that this school year will require flexibility from everyone, and with that in mind we are moving forward with an all virtual start to the school year for students in pre-K through the 12th grade for term one until November 6," he said.  

Kihn continued: “I want to reassure you also, all of the families that said they wanted in person options and all of the educators who shared their desire to be with and work with the students who need them the most that we will continue to plan for in person options for term two.”

3 hr 26 min ago

Brazil's first lady tests positive for Covid-19

From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro attend the launch of the Rural Women's Rights program at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 29.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro attend the launch of the Rural Women's Rights program at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 29. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro's press office announced in a statement.

The first lady “is in good health and will follow all established protocols,” the statement says.

“The first lady is being accompanied by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic,” the statement adds.

Michelle Bolsonaro was last seen in public on Wednesday afternoon when she attended an official event in Brasilia with her husband.

President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7. He tested negative more than two weeks later on Saturday.

 

3 hr 40 min ago

EU revises list of safe travel countries, US remains on list of restricted nations 

From CNN's James Frater in London

The European Union has revised the list of safe travel countries to 11 non-member states after dropping Algeria from the list, according to a European Council Statement released Thursday. 

The EU will gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay, according to the statement.

The United States remains on the list of restricted nations, and China is still pending approval based on reciprocity.

"The criteria to determine the third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted cover in particular the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations. They are applied cumulatively," the statement said. "Reciprocity should also be taken into account regularly and on a case-by-case basis."

The statement added that in order to be considered safe for travel, non-EU nations must have coronavirus case numbers per 100,000 inhabitants that are close to or below the EU average over the last 14 days, as well as a stable or decreasing trend of new cases over that period in comparison to the previous 14 days.

The EU is also taking into account other nations' "overall response to COVID-19," including whether they have implemented reliable coronavirus testing, surveillance, contact tracing, containment, treatment and reporting.

In nations where travel restrictions continue to apply, there are exemptions for EU citizens, long-term EU residents, families of EU residents and citizens, and "travelers with an essential function or need."

The European Council said it will continue to regularly review the list of safe travel countries, adding, "Travel restrictions may be totally or partially lifted or reintroduced for a specific third country already listed according to changes in some of the conditions and, as a consequence, in the assessment of the epidemiological situation. If the situation in a listed third country worsens quickly, rapid decision-making should be applied."

However, it remains up to EU member states to decide exactly how they implement any changes in border policy.

4 hr ago

WHO warns of easing restrictions as Africa approaches 1 million coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem

A health care worker takes a nasal swab to test for Covid-19 in Cape Town, South Africa, on July 23.
A health care worker takes a nasal swab to test for Covid-19 in Cape Town, South Africa, on July 23. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP

With Africa approaching one million reported coronavirus infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned against the easing of restrictions across the continent as case numbers doubled over the past month.

“We are concerned that now that the countries have had to release their measures, we will see an increase in cases as we have seen in [other] countries” WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti said in a virtual news conference.

More than 20 countries across Africa have recorded a higher number of new cases than in the previous weeks, Moeti said, adding that only five countries account for 75% of the total cases, with South Africa accounting for most.

“In the past 25 days the cases have doubled [in Africa] with South Africa continuing to account for the majority of cases”, however, “fewer new cases have been reported in the past seven days” she added.

Moeti said that underreporting of cases exists in Africa, but not enough to have a “huge underestimation."

“We don’t think here are thousands of people dying undetected on the continent,” Moeti said, however  — commenting on an increase in the number of natural deaths in South Africa compared to last year  — she said that WHO recognizes “that there is underreporting of cases, and possibly underreporting of deaths as well."

“There is a question being raised on whether or not the discrepancy is linked with Covid-19 related deaths. This is something we’re looking into,” Moeti added.

Some countries are doing well including Uganda, Seychelles and Mauritius however there was an increase in new cases reported in Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, she said.

Moeti also said that some people in Africa with other diseases have been negatively affected by Covid-19.

"Other diseases and conditions are disadvantaged now, as people are afraid of getting treated and going to health units for medical assistance, due to the risks of Covid-19,” she said.

With almost 890,000 reported cases and 18,000 deaths, Africa is expected to cross the one million mark in the coming week, WHO said.

 

4 hr 21 min ago

All Virginia Beach schools will start online in September

From CNN's Yon Pomrenze

Virginia Beach’s school board approved a plan for all schools in the district to start remotely in September, according to a press release Wednesday.

The vote followed "more than seven hours of public comments and lengthy discussion that included members of the medical panel participating in a Q&A session with Board Members," according to the release.

The plan also includes guidelines for when students can begin returning to school for in-person classes, using health metrics to determine when it is safe to do so.

"Our priority throughout this planning process, without question or reservation, is and will continue to be the health and safety of our students, staff and their families," Superintendent Dr. Aaron C. Spence said.

More on the measure: The plan will also allow families to choose to continue with remote learning even when the district decides it is safe enough for in-person classes.

Parents will be asked to choose one of two options. Option one will provide in-person learning when available, and option two is virtual learning for students at least through the first semester of the school year.

"We are striving for this virtual setting to mimic, as closely as possible, a face-to-face school setting," said Spence. "And, my team is not done with planning. We have many other topics to tackle in a short amount of time as we get closer to the September back-to-school date. We are thrilled we can now move forward with that work."

Virginia Beach City Public Schools have nearly 67,000 students and 14,000 employees.