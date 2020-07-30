Trump: A permanent shutdown is "not a viable long-term strategy" for the US

Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump said shutting down the economy "to achieve a temporary reduction in cases is certainly not a viable long-term strategy for any country" as coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

"The scientific path forward is to protect those at highest risk while allowing those at lower risk to carefully return to work and to school with appropriate precautions," he said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"A permanent shutdown would no longer be the answer at all," he added.

He said the purpose of the shutdown was to flatten the curve and to develop treatments and therapies.

"We have done that," Trump said, but warned the virus "can come rearing back when you least suspect it."

Trump said moving forward, it is important to protect elderly people and those with health conditions that put them at higher risk for complications.

"You want to protect the elderly and socially distance. Wear a mask if you cannot socially distance and practice vigorous hygiene. Everyone – even healthy young people – should be taking extraordinary care to avoid infecting those at the highest risk from this terrible disease," he said.

Watch here: