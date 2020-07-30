Japan reports highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

People wearing face masks cross a street on May 25, in Tokyo, Japan. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Japan recorded 1,264 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

This is the largest single-day increase in infections Japan has seen since the pandemic began. It also marks the first time the country has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in a single day, eclipsing the previous daily high of 981 cases set on Tuesday.

Tokyo recorded 250 cases on Wednesday, while Osaka confirmed 221 infections, a new daily high. The central prefecture of Aichi also saw its own single-day high of 167 new cases, with its governor Hideaki Ohmura raising the region's alert level to “heavy alert."

The total number of confirmed cases in Japan now stands at 33,761, including 1,017 deaths.