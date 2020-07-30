Japan reports highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases since pandemic began
From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong
Japan recorded 1,264 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
This is the largest single-day increase in infections Japan has seen since the pandemic began. It also marks the first time the country has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in a single day, eclipsing the previous daily high of 981 cases set on Tuesday.
Tokyo recorded 250 cases on Wednesday, while Osaka confirmed 221 infections, a new daily high. The central prefecture of Aichi also saw its own single-day high of 167 new cases, with its governor Hideaki Ohmura raising the region's alert level to “heavy alert."
The total number of confirmed cases in Japan now stands at 33,761, including 1,017 deaths.
Vietnam reports 9 new local coronavirus infections
From CNN's Isaac Yee
Vietnam reported nine new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency.
Eight of the nine new cases were found in the resort city of Da Nang, while the other case was found in the capital city Hanoi, the Vietnam News Agency said.
The nine new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Vietnam to 459.
Earlier this week, 80,000 tourists were ordered to leave Da Nang after a new outbreak in the city following around 100 days of no locally transmitted cases.
Australia's Victoria state sees highest daily surge in Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney
The Australian state of Victoria recorded 723 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, setting a new daily high for the state and the whole country, according to numbers delivered by Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday.
Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, has so far diagnosed 9,998 cases, accounting for more than 60% of the country's total number of infections.
The state now has 5,385 active cases, with more than 80% of them in metropolitan Melbourne and neighboring Mitchell Shire -- both subject to a stay-at-home order.
Andrews announced 13 further fatalities recorded Wednesday, another single-day high for the country, bringing the state’s death toll to 105 and Australia’s to 189.
Wednesday's new cases were found through 19,921 tests conducted across the state.
Stricter measures: On Thursday, Andrews announced that from midnight Sunday, a mandate to wear masks or face coverings in public will extend from metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to the rest of the state.
A ban on home gatherings has been extended to six further areas of Victoria, Andrews said, noting that household to household transmission was a factor in the rising numbers.
“Today is not a good day, Andrews wrote in a statement. “This is one of the biggest challenges our state has faced. And yet, really, we’re all being asked to make the smallest of sacrifices. By not seeing your mate, you might be saving their life. By not hugging your mum, you might be keeping her alive.”
China reports more than 100 new coronavirus cases for second day in a row
From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong
China recorded more than 100 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, according to the country's National Health Commission.
Among the 105 new cases -- the highest number the country has seen since it brought the virus largely under control in March -- 102 were locally transmitted.
Some 96 local infections were found in the far western region of Xinjiang, one in Beijing, with the remaining cases confirmed in Liaoning.
The NHC also recorded a further 21 asymptomatic infections, which are not included in the total tally of confirmed cases.
Tuesday marked the first time China had recorded over 100 new cases since early April.
Mexico surpasses 45,000 coronavirus deaths
From Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico recorded 485 new deaths from Covid-19 Wednesday, bringing the country's death toll to 45,361, according to the country's health ministry.
Mexico has the fourth highest death toll from the virus worldwide, behind the United Kingdom, Brazil and United States.
The health ministry also reported 5,752 new Covid-19 cases, bringing Mexico's total to 408,449.
Italy has extended the state of emergency imposed in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak until October 15, according to a government statement released early Thursday morning local time.
"The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of President Giuseppe Conte, approved the extension," the statement read.
Italy was one of the first European countries to be hit by the virus and went into a state of emergency on January 31.
The legal framework gives the government special powers to curb certain freedoms and access to additional resources to stop and contain the spread of Covid-19.
The latest numbers: The country has so far recorded 246,776 coronavirus cases and 35,129 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
These 5 principles could stop coronavirus surges, Fauci says
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, said on MSNBC Wednesday that adherence to five principles could help stop coronavirus surges happening in states.
The principles are:
Universal wearing of masks
Avoiding crowds
Physical distancing of at least 6 feet
Typical hand hygiene
Avoiding bars or closing them where possible
Looking back on the Southern states that have already experienced resurgences, Fauci said, there was an increase in the percent positive of tests being done, which is “surefire indication that you are in a process where you’re heading towards a resurgence.”
He said that they were starting to see that in some states now, such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana.
Fauci added that he and other members of the White House coronavirus task force made the point on the weekly call with governors that “it is very important to get ahead of the curve, because what we are seeing now is what actually took place a couple of weeks ago.”
“If we don’t start initiating rather strict adherence to the five principles I just mentioned,” Fauci said, “what inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble will likely get into trouble."
“If you’re not getting your arms around and suppressing that surge that’s coming up, that’s just a little bit below the radar screen, before you know it, two to three weeks down the pike, you’re in trouble," he added.
As US passes 150,000 coronavirus deaths, experts call for reset in national response
From CNN's Jason Hanna, Madeline Holcombe and Shelby Lin Erdman
The United States on Wednesday surpassed 150,000 recorded Covid-19 deaths -- a milestone that comes as the country's number of daily coronavirus deaths is the highest it's been since the spring.
The first death in the US was reported on February 29. The country reached 50,000 deaths 54 days later on April 23, and 34 days later, on May 27, crossed 100,000 deaths. It has taken 63 days to add another 50,000 to reach the 150,000 mark.
The country's coronavirus death toll was 150,676 as of Wednesday evening -- more than a fifth of the world's 665,000-plus recorded deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Calls for reset: The US needs to restart its response with policy actions at the federal, state and local levels to get control of the pandemic, scholars at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security said in a report.
"Unlike many countries in the world, the United States is not currently on course to get control of this epidemic," the report says. "It is time to reset."
The report includes 10 recommendations that include universal mask mandates, federal leadership to improve testing and, in places where rates of transmission are worsening, stay-at-home orders.
The report says federal, state and local leaders should mandate non-medical mask use in public and limit large indoor gatherings.