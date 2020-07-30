"No evidence" hydroxychloroquine works for treating Covid-19, Birx says

There is “no evidence” that hydroxychloroquine works for treating Covid-19, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Thursday.
During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Birx was asked about the viral video that made several false claims about coronavirus, including that hydroxychloroquine, used in combination with zinc and Zithromax, is the cure for the virus.
Birx said science and medicine have "always been full of accounts like this. And that's why you do randomized clinical trials to actually be able to compare patient-to-patient."
"We know in the randomized control of the trials to date – and there's been several of them – that there's no evidence that [hydroxycloroquine] improves the patients' outcomes, whether they have mild, moderate disease, or whether they're seriously ill in the hospital. ... There also may be a specific subgroup that does benefit, but we can't see those in these randomized control trials," Birx explained.