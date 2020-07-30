UK extends self-isolation period to 10 days

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is pictured on July 5 in London. David Nash/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The UK has increased the self-isolation period for anyone who potentially has the coronavirus to 10 days, according to a statement from the UK Chief Medical Officers Thursday.

In order to reduce the risk to the general population, “it is now the correct balance of risk to extend the self-isolation period from 7 to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result,” the statement said.

“Evidence, although still limited, has strengthened and shows that people with Covid-19 who are mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days after illness onset,” it added.

“This will help provide additional protection to others in the community. This is particularly important to protect those who have been shielding and in advance of the autumn and winter when we may see increased community transmission,” the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was concerned about the rising infection rates in other countries in Europe, saying: “I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we've got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it.”

England has dramatically eased its lockdown measures and allowed the re-opening of gyms, pools, restaurants and pubs. The government has also urged those who can return to the workplace to do so.