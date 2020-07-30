German economy has sharpest decline on record

Travelers exit the arrivals terminal at Birmingham Airport on July 27, in Birmingham, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The UK is expected to extend the self-isolation period for people showing possible Covid-19 symptoms, as concerns grow over a second wave of infections in Europe.

Speaking to Sky News Thursday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock stopped short of confirming that the self-isolation period would be extended from seven to 10 days, but said the country’s Chief Medical Officer would be announcing details later in the day and that the decision was “clinically led.”

Second wave: Hancock said he is worried about a second wave in Europe and that the UK "won't hesitate to act" to boost quarantine measures if needed.

I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we've got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it,” Hancock said.

He added that the UK government is keeping the quarantine rules “under review all of the time, and we are taking action and we will take action if it is needed to keep this country safe."

Quarantine testing: Hancock said the UK government is considering using testing to shorten the quarantine period imposed on travelers returning to England from countries such as Spain.

"We are working on whether by testing people during that quarantine it is safe to then be able to release them earlier. But we are not imminently making an announcement on it because that work is not concluded,” Hancock told the BBC.

Hancock also raised concerns about the risk of an increase of coronavirus cases in the UK. "Of course there's a danger of an increase and we've all seen what this virus can do and how fast it can move,” he told BBC radio, adding that new countries could be added to quarantine list in next few days.