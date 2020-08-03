This teacher says she may have signed her own death warrant when she voted for Trump in 2016

Nancy Shively, an Oklahoma teacher, voted for Trump in 2016. Now, amid a heated debate on reopening schools and watching the President’s response to the pandemic, she says she fears for her life.

“It's not just my death warrant I might have signed. There's 150,000 Americans who are dead because of this. And you know, I have to take responsibility for my personal vote that enabled that,” she said.

Teachers will “literally be risking their lives” if they are forced to return to work when schools reopen, she added.

“It's a cascading failure from the President down to Oklahoma's governor, down to school boards, till it gets to the two groups of people who can't pass the buck, and that's teachers and children,” she told CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

The pandemic will fundamentally change the way teachers provide instructions, whether it’s in-person or online, Shively says.

“I feel that we're conducting this vast experiment at the cost of probably health and lives of teachers and children.”

President Trump also threatened to cut off education funding for schools if they don’t reopen. Shively calls the pressure “cruel.”

“Oklahoma has historically underfunded education. So we're on shoestring budgets as it is,” she said. “Holding money over the head of people that are already underpaid in a system that's underfunded is wrong.”

