A "major incident" has been declared in Manchester, England

A sign requesting pedestrians to follow the governments social distancing guidelines is on view in the centre of Manchester, England, on July 31. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities in Greater Manchester, England, have declared a "major incident" due to the increase in coronavirus infections rates in "multiple localities," PA Media reported Sunday.

Local authorities told PA that a meeting was held over the weekend to discuss regulations in response to new government restrictions announced last week. The United Kingdom had already new restrictions in northern England on Thursday to stop the spread of Covid-19, including barring people in Greater Manchester from mixing "with other households (apart from those in their support bubbles) in private homes or gardens".

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, chairman of the Local Resilience Forum, said Sunday the decision to declare a major incident was done to respond as effectively as possible.

“This will enable us to maximize the capability of agencies across Greater Manchester, including additional resources if required, to instigate a prompt and positive change in direction,” Bailey said.



"It is part of our desire to protect the population of Greater Manchester and provide them with the highest levels of assurance that agencies are doing all they can to reduce infection rates and bring Greater Manchester back to as near a state of normality as current times allow."

The UK has identified more than 306,000 cases of coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 46,000 people have died from Covid-19, according to the university, the fourth-most of any country in the world.