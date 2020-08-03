World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 3:37 a.m. ET, August 3, 2020
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 3 min ago

A "major incident" has been declared in Manchester, England

From CNN’s Samantha Beech in Atlanta

A sign requesting pedestrians to follow the governments social distancing guidelines is on view in the centre of Manchester, England, on July 31.
A sign requesting pedestrians to follow the governments social distancing guidelines is on view in the centre of Manchester, England, on July 31. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities in Greater Manchester, England, have declared a "major incident" due to the increase in coronavirus infections rates in "multiple localities," PA Media reported Sunday. 

Local authorities told PA that a meeting was held over the weekend to discuss regulations in response to new government restrictions announced last week. The United Kingdom had already new restrictions in northern England on Thursday to stop the spread of Covid-19, including barring people in Greater Manchester from mixing "with other households (apart from those in their support bubbles) in private homes or gardens".

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, chairman of the Local Resilience Forum, said Sunday the decision to declare a major incident was done to respond as effectively as possible.

“This will enable us to maximize the capability of agencies across Greater Manchester, including additional resources if required, to instigate a prompt and positive change in direction,” Bailey said.
 
"It is part of our desire to protect the population of Greater Manchester and provide them with the highest levels of assurance that agencies are doing all they can to reduce infection rates and bring Greater Manchester back to as near a state of normality as current times allow."

 

The UK has identified more than 306,000 cases of coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 46,000 people have died from Covid-19, according to the university, the fourth-most of any country in the world.

1 hr 43 min ago

More than 47,500 Covid-19 cases were reported in the United States on Sunday

From CNN's Alta Spells

There were 47,511 cases of Covid-19 and 413 new virus-related deaths reported in the United States on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

Across the country, at least 4,667,955 novel coronavirus cases have been reported since the pandemic began. At least 154,860 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

These totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Track cases here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

1 hr 32 min ago

No signs Trump has pandemic plan despite chilling warnings from administration's top doctors

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Donald Trump's top government experts now say that the pandemic is entering a new phase as it invades the rural heartland -- and they can't say how long it will last.

With millions of kids nowhere near going back to school and the economy reeling from a 32.9% annualized contraction in the second quarter, the months ahead are stretching into what looks like an endless crisis as Trump tweets "Make America Great Again" and spends his weekends on the golf course.

Top administration officials in recent days have repeatedly delivered information and warnings that directly contradict Trump's upbeat messaging on Friday on the virus: "We'll get rid of it, we'll beat it, and it will be soon."

Amid this grim outlook, the administration and Capitol Hill Democrats are deadlocked on a plan to extend federal unemployment payments to millions of Americans who lost their jobs in lockdowns.

Read more:

No signs Trump has pandemic plan despite chilling warnings from administration's top doctors
RELATED

No signs Trump has pandemic plan despite chilling warnings from administration's top doctors

2 hr 31 min ago

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says Netflix film "Red Notice" will resume shooting in a “quarantined bubble”

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

Steve Dietl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Steve Dietl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Saturday that his production company will resume shooting the Netflix film "Red Notice" in a “quarantined bubble” next month.

Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Production, and Netflix are working together to provide a bubble for the filmmakers and crew, the actor said in a message and video posted on his Instagram account. 

Johnson said that he is receiving advice from the National Basketball Association (NBA), which has resumed its season in its owned enclosed environment in Orlando, Florida.

“They’ve been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble,” Johnson said. “And we are able to implement that in our bubble.” 

CNN has reached out to Netflix and the NBA for comment.

3 hr 20 min ago

Bolivia records its highest coronavirus death count in a day as cases top 80,000

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

Eighty-nine people in Bolivia died from Covid-19 in a single day, the country's Health Ministry reported Sunday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a 24-hour period in that country since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,153 people in Bolivia have been killed in the pandemic. The country has identified more than 80,000 novel coronavirus cases.

3 hr 56 min ago

Mexico reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Another 4,853 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mexico, the country's Health Ministry said Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 439,046.

The ministry also reported 274 new deaths, bring Mexico's death toll to 47,746.

Authorities reported a record 9,556 new cases Saturday. On Friday, Mexico coronavirus death toll surpassed that of the United Kingdom. Only the US and Brazil have seen more virus-related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

3 hr 56 min ago

Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for Covid-19

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 29, 2019.
Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 29, 2019. Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Doug Pederson, the head coach of the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles, has tested positive for Covid-19, the team said in a statement.

Pederson is asymptomatic and "doing well" in self-quarantine, the team said.

Pederson has coached the Eagles since 2016. He led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2018.

3 hr 56 min ago

Philippine capital to reimpose tightened coronavirus restrictions as countrywide cases surpass 100,000

From CNN's Isaac Yee

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on July 30.
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on July 30. Robinson Ninal Jr./Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Sunday he would reimpose tightened coronavirus restrictions on the capital city of Manila as the number of confirmed infections in the country passed 100,000.

The new restrictions, dubbed the “modified enhanced community quarantine,” will be imposed on Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan starting at midnight Tuesday. The rules state that people younger than 21, those who are older than 60, those with health risks and pregnant women are required to remain in their residences. The only exceptions are for people to buy essentials and go to work, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Duterte’s decision comes after at least 80 medical associations signed a letter urging the President to tighten restrictions. “We are exhausted, both physically and mentally. Most of us are already getting infected with COVID-19,” said Philippine College of Physicians President Mario Panaligan in an August 1 open letter, according to CNN Philippines.

Duterte also approved the hiring of 10,000 medical professionals and the calling to active duty and enlistment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to assist the current health care workforce, said Henry Roque, presidential spokesperson, in a statement Monday morning.

The Philippines reported 5,032 new cases Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 103,185, according to the Department of Health. The country has 2,059 confirmed deaths.

3 hr 31 min ago

Double lung transplant recipient sends Covid-19 related message: "This is not a hoax. The virus is real."

From CNN's Deanna Hackney

After being on a ventilator for six weeks due to Covid-19, Mayra Ramirez, 28, was so sick she needed a double lung transplant. 

The Illinois woman went to the emergency room with Covid-19 symptoms April 26. Her condition became increasingly dire, she suffered irreversible damage to her lungs and she spent more than six weeks on a ventilator. 

On June 5, she received a double lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. After a lengthy recovery, she is finally resting at home. 

Ramirez and the surgeon who performed the operation, Dr. Ankit Bharat, shared their experience with CNN's Ana Cabrera.

This is not a hoax. This virus is real. It happened to me. It can happen to them," Ramirez said Sunday.

Watch: