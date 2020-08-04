Kosovo prime minister tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. John Cornyn talks to a reporter as he arrives for the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon on Tuesday in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican in leadership, said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told senators that stimulus negotiations are slow going and Democrats still aren’t serious about negotiating an outcome.

“We are prepared to be in session until we get one,” Cornyn said. “We will be in session next week if we don’t get a resolution this week.”

Asked if senators would be in session all of August, he said he couldn’t predict that.

“How do you think it looks for us to go back home if this is unresolved? This is the most important thing we need to be doing.”