Nearly 7 million US students will start the school year online

100% remote learning: The child will learn 100% online, from home
A combination of in-person and remote learning: The child can follow their school’s schedule, a mix of in-person days at school and remote learning days from home. The website says school will be in touch with parents about "its schedule and programming plans in the coming weeks."
After Aug. 7, according to the website, any family who chose 100% remote learning will have the option to change back to "blended learning at a few specific times during the school year." If no form is submitted for a child, the "default for that student will be blended learning."
The form does not apply to charter schools. The website noted that if a child attends a charter school, parents should reach out to the school directly to discuss remote learning options.
Some background: New York City is the largest school district in the country, with more than 1.1 million students. Cityschool officials have sent plans to the state for each of the city's 1,800 schools, and those still need approval, Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week on CNN.
The mayor said he would not reopen schools if the city goes above a 3% Covid-19 infection rate.
"We're going to have blended learning, kids in class sometimes, out of school other times. Anyone who wants to be at home can be at home," de Blasio said. "That's an option. But we're going to be cleaning all the time."
"We're going to have social distancing in every classroom. We're going to have face coverings on every adult and child. We are doing everything you've ever heard of to keep our schools safe. And, again, all of our health professionals are working on that together," de Blasio said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will make an initial decision this week on the schools' reopening plans.
Read more here about what the other large US school districts are planning for reopening.
7 min ago
1.2 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
From CNN's Anneken Tappe
Another 1.2 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. That was down from the prior week's 1.4 million claims.
First-time jobless claims peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March and then declined for four months. But around mid-July, they reversed directions, and rose again.
That's not a good look for a labor market that desperately needs to recover after millions of workers were displaced by the pandemic.
Rising Covid-19 infections across the country have stalled the reopening of the economy and have made it harder for people to return to work. In addition, money from the government's Paycheck Protection Program, which allowed companies to hire back workers, is running out.
Continuing claims for benefits — which count people who have applied for government aid for at least two weeks in a row — came in at 16.1 million on a seasonally adjusted basis.
And those numbers are only regular jobless benefits and don't include the pandemic assistance the government rolled out over the past months.
58 min ago
This Iowa teacher wrote her own obituary because she's scared of the state's reopening plan
From CNN's David Williams
Sarah Backstrom knew this school year was going to be different, even without the Covid-19 pandemic. The veteran teacher moved to Des Moines, Iowa, with her young daughters to teach in a new school district — but this is the first time she's been scared about returning to the classroom.
So, in addition to all her back-to-school preparations this summer, Backstrom wrote her own obituary and sent it to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.
"It wasn't something at all that I took lightly. It was something that I really hoped that my governor would read and hear that if something were to happen to me, that this is who is no longer here," she told CNN. "I'm hoping that she will start to realize that these are real people, and these are real lives."
In her obituary, which she provided to CNN, she wrote, "Sarah loved her friends and family with her whole heart. She had a laugh that was infectious and could always be counted on for an off-hand remark or a joke. She was known for finding sunshine even in the darkest of times."
Backstrom, 43, said that she was known for her "rainbow hair and eccentric fashion sense," and urged her friends and loved ones to wear leopard print, funny T-shirts and rainbow wigs to celebrate her life.
She will be teaching gifted students at three elementary schools, and recently found out that her work will be 100% virtual to minimize the risk of her tracking the coronavirus from building to building.
Backstrom said she loves being in the classroom and is sad that she won't be able to greet her students with hugs and enjoy the back-to-school rituals that are so important to children.
"There's really nothing that can take the place of face-to-face talking with a student," she said. "There's something really magical that happens in a classroom when you're all in this space and kind of sharing energy."
She and her ex-husband also have two daughters going into preschool and fifth grade, so she knows firsthand how tough home schooling is on parents.
"More than anything, I want to be in the classroom, and I want to be in my schools, but I also don't want to get sick and I don't want my mom to get sick," she said.
Some background: Gov. Reynolds released guidance July 30 that said at least half of schools' instruction must be conducted in person and that schools couldn't request online-only education unless their county's positivity rate is 15% or higher.
"It's up to us" to get Covid-19 cases down by election day, Fauci says
From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo
"It's up to us" to get the number of new Covid-19 cases down by November, when the country holds the presidential election, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an interview on CNN's New Day Thursday.
"I really do believe, based on the data we see in other countries, and in the United States, in states and cities and counties that have done it correctly, that if we pay attention to the fundamental tenets of infection control and diminution of transmission, we can be way down in November," Fauci said.
"It isn't inevitable that we need to be way up there as we get towards [the] election. ... Everyone, all states, cities have to pull together for that," Fauci told CNN's John Berman.
1 hr 17 min ago
At least 53 hospital ICUs have reached capacity in Florida
From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt
In Florida, at least 53 hospitals have reached intensive care unit capacity and show zero ICU beds available, according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).
Eight of the hospitals at capacity are in Miami-Dade County, eight are in Hillsborough and six of them are in Broward County, AHCA data shows.
Another 33 hospitals have 10% or less ICU capacity available, according to AHCA.
AHCA reports about 15% ICU beds are available across the State of Florida.
1 hr 33 min ago
Fauci: “Everybody on the team of American citizens need to pull together”
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned against people who feel “invulnerable” to getting the coronavirus.
“By getting infected, you are propagating the outbreak,” Fauci said on CNN’s “New Day,” and thus potentially infecting people who could be seriously impacted by the virus.
“It’s a clear indication that you are getting an uptick in cases, which inevitably, as we've seen in the Southern states, leads to surges and then you get hospitalizations and then you get deaths,” Fauci said. “… She was warning the states and the cities to be careful, because this is a predictor of trouble ahead.”
Fauci said that communities and economies can “carefully proceed” on reopening, as long as people follow guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing to do so safely.
“You can proceed to open up the country and get the economy back even when you have situations that we have now, so long as everybody does the five or six fundamental things … So we've got to get away from that all-or-none phenomenon,” he said.
When asked where he sees the pandemic’s status by the time of the presidential election, Fauci said “it’s up to us.”
“If we pay attention to the fundamental tenants of infection control and diminution of transmission, we could be way down in November,” he said.
2 hr 7 min ago
Beirut’s hospitals were already buckling. Then the explosion hit.
From CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi in London, Jomana Karadsheh in Istanbul and Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi
On Tuesday morning, the head of Beirut’s main public hospital treating coronavirus patients said his facilities would soon reach full capacity after a surge in the country’s Covid-19 cases. It was a statement that seemed to foretell the worst case scenario for Lebanon’s healthcare system, already buckling under the weight of an economic meltdown.
Thousands flooded the hospitals, many of which were also damaged. Patients lay on the floor as they were administered IV-drips. The cries of babies bounced off the walls. One US citizen in Beirut told CNN that he visited the St George Hospital offering to donate blood. The security guard turned him away. "We don’t need blood, because there is no hospital. We are zero," said the guard.
For now, the health ministry has said that field hospitals will be set up to treat the over 5,000 wounded, and sections will be designated for coronavirus patients. But where and how, amid this devastation, Lebanon can tackle its growing Covid-19 spread is anyone’s guess
On Thursday, Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan told radio station Sawt Loubnan that the country was bracing for a rise in infections, state news agency NNA reported.
Due to the emergency and panic, I am worried that treating the wounded in hospitals and the loss of personal protection equipment supplies may have an impact on the number of coronavirus patients in the next 10 days," he said.
Lebanon recorded 146 new cases on Wednesday, and 209 on Tuesday, according to an official statement by the Health Ministry on Twitter.
The country has seen a total of 5,417 coronavirus cases and 68 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
2 hr 35 min ago
Trump singles out Texas and Florida for help with coronavirus response
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Jeremy Diamond and Ryan Browne
President Donald Trump agreed to continue paying for the full cost of National Guard troops deployed to help with the coronavirus response in just two states -- Texas and Florida -- after their Republican governors appealed directly to him.
Other states will now have to pay a quarter of the cost of National Guard deployments in their states, despite their governors also requesting the federal government continue to foot the entire bill. A White House official said Trump made an exception for Texas and Florida because their governors -- who enjoy close relationships with Trump -- made "special, direct cases to the President."
The official said Trump "is open to speaking with any governor from any state."
Democrats immediately pushed back, accusing the President of showing favoritism.
With American lives at risk, the President is continuing to manipulate our nation's pandemic response to benefit his own political fortunes," said Noam Lee, executive director of the Democratic Governors Association, in a statement. "The National Guard deployments are the latest development in the partisan games the President has played with states seeking critical supplies and aid."