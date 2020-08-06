Fauci to young Americans: "Don't be the weak link in the chain"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said he doesn’t think young people aren’t heeding scientific advice “deliberately and maliciously.”
During a Thursday webinar with the Alliance for Health Policy, Fauci addressed young people directly:
“You're not in a vacuum. You can be part of the problem of propagating the outbreak, or you could be part of the solution of protecting yourself," he said. “If we want to get those number down, and we want to open up the economy and open up the country, so that you can actually ultimately get back to some form of normality, you are part of the process of getting us there."
Fauci continued: “Don't be the weak link in the chain. Be a very strong part of the chain of ultimately getting us down.”
“That's the message we've got to get to young people,” he said. “Obviously they're not doing anything deliberately and maliciously, but what they're doing is inadvertently – they're propagating the outbreak.”