The US is approaching 5 million coronavirus cases

A Libyan doctor tests for the novel coronavirus with a blood sample taken from a shopkeeper in the Tajura area, a coastal suburb east of the capital Tripoli, on June 1. Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images

Libya reported 404 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a record high for the country.

Libya has a total of 4,879 confirmed cases and 107 deaths, according to its National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Johns Hopkins University, but officials fear the case count could be much higher due to the country's extremely limited testing capability.

Last week, local authorities in the port city of Misrata declared a state of emergency after a significant increase in the number of cases there.

Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord extended a curfew for all areas under its control by another ten days, starting on Friday.

The daily curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, with a 24-hour curfew on Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, the government announced new preventative measures, including making the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and on public transport.

Businesses have been ordered not to accept customers without face masks and must have clear social distancing instructions.

Firms that do not comply with these measures or the curfew hours will face fines and suspension of licenses for repeated violations, the government said.