More than 2 million cases of Covid-19 have been identified in India since the pandemic began, authorities said.

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Friday morning that it had identified 62,538 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 2,027,074. Of those, 41,585 patients have died while more than 1.3 million have recovered.

In India, patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered no longer active after 10 days of symptom onset if they meet certain conditions. A test to confirm that they no longer have the virus is not required. Severe cases can only be discharged after one negative coronavirus test

Accelerating epidemic: India recorded its first case of Covid-19 on January 30 and hit 1 million cases on July 17.

Since then, cases have been spiking. It took just 12 days for the country to go from 1 million cases to 1.5 million, and then another nine days to reach 2 million cases.

To date, only Brazil and the United States have identified more coronavirus cases than India.