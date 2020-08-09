Indian politician tests positive for Covid-19 after endorsing spiced snack he claimed could fight virus

India’s junior minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries, Arjun Ram Meghwal, has tested positive for coronavirus just weeks after promoting a brand of spiced snack called “Bahabhi Ji” papad, which he claimed could ward off the deadly virus.

A video of Meghwal went viral on social media last month where he can be seen holding a packet of the papad product -- a thin, crispy, round flatbread -- made with ingredients such as turmeric, black pepper, cumin and salt.

In the video, he claimed it helped as an immunity booster against coronavirus.

"A manufacturer has brought out a brand with the name of Bahabhi Ji papad through which the means needed to develop anti-bodies to fight coronavirus will go in the body through food and will be helpful in the fight against coronavirus,” the minister said in the viral video.

Meghwal's unscientific and bizarre claims were ridiculed by many on Indian social media, with one post jokingly saying, “I have started eating Bahabhi Ji papad, now I don’t need a vaccine."

On Saturday Meghwal tweeted: "After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone testing and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS (Hospital) and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health."

As of Sunday morning, India has a total of 2,153,010 coronavirus cases including 43,379 deaths, according to the country's health ministry.